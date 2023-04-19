SANBORN, Minn. – On the day before Easter, a big party was held at Pankonin Farms.
Mark Pankonin, 54, wanted to say, “Thanks,” to his family, friends, neighbors and community, as they help him fight pancreatic cancer.
The community wanted this party as much as Mark did – over 600 people packed the Pankonins’ giant machine shed/shop for supper and a prayer service.
“Don’t stop the texts, the phone calls, the visits,” Mark said. “It’s so humbling, but so motivating.”
This powerful force of humanity came together for Mark and his family with positivity and prayers for healing following the cancer diagnosis just four months back.
A short time ago
A six-generation farm and agribusiness, the Pankonins bring cattle, crops, commodities and services to Cottonwood County and beyond. They run farmland in Minnesota and oversee grassland and trees on marginal conservation land. Minnesota Supreme + Double Diamond cattle feeding lots, as well as Dry Creek Trucking round out the multi-family enterprise.
The operation purchased Century Ranch near Hammond, Mont., and the Pankonins source high quality cattle from Montana ranchers for feedlots. In addition, they are developing a cow/calf operation and upgrading facilities at Century Ranch.
A long-time leader and supporter of the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association (MSCA), Mark’s cancer diagnosis occurred on the same date he was elected president of the MSCA.
The Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention was held Dec. 9-10, and he planned to go to the event held in Willmar, Minn. Prior to the convention, Mark had been doctoring at home for abdominal pain.
He was up for the position of president, having moved up through the leadership ranks.
“At the MSCA banquet, I had a lot of abdominal pain, and it went from just mild pain to more severe,” he said, speaking at his Easter Eve party.
He went to the Rice Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, and an emergency CT scan was done at 4 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.
It showed a large mass.
When asked how serious it was, and the doctor said 8.5 out of 10 – very serious pancreatic cancer.
Things happened so quickly that Saturday. The Willmar doctor arranged for Mark to see an oncologist.
That same morning, while on pain meds, Mark accepted the nomination as the new president of MSCA.
So began a very open conversation between Mark and his community about his battle against cancer.
“I have always been a firm believer I would rather have people ask me what is going on than to speculate about what’s going on,” he said.
He had his first chemotherapy treatment on Monday, Jan. 16, and continued with five more treatments every other Monday ending on March 26.
Another CT scan was taken on March 29. The results were very promising!
The original mass back in Willmar was 25.1 square centimeters or 3.89 square inches. On March 29, the mass was 13.6 centimeters, about 2.1 square inches. The mass shrunk by 45 percent!
With the great news, the doctors scheduled additional chemo treatments for every other Monday through June.
“They are going to keep running this out as long as we can,” he said.
Many days over the last four months have been very hard – especially after chemo – and there are difficult days ahead.
“Seeing all of these people at this party gets me rejuvenated,” he said. “I’m ready to go back to chemo.”
He and his family believe in the power of prayer, too. He asked his pastor and friend, Cathy Hoffbeck, to lead a prayer service on that Saturday evening.
The service started with unrolling skeins of yarn throughout the hundreds of people standing by more than 40 indoor picnic tables. The yarn and the people spilled out onto the concrete driveway at the open machine shed doors.
Then, each person was asked to place their hand on the shoulder or back of the person next to them. Her prayer asked for healing and strength for Mark and his family.
Then, she asked for the yarn to be rolled back up. A friend of Cathy’s offered to crochet the yarn – touched by everyone at the prayer services – into a blanket for Mark.
With that, the gatherers were free to stay or go, and hundreds of cars and trucks were driven home.
The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s board granted Mark a six-month leave of absence from his post. In his place, Jake Thompson, Barnesville, is serving as the interim president. Rachel Gray, Blackduck; Grant Breitkreutz, Redwood Falls; Kevin Hoge, Aitkin; Angie Ford, Lake Wilson; Krist Wollum, Porter; Kaitlyn Root, executive director, Maple Plain; and Heather DeLong, business director, Maple Plain, are keeping things moving ahead smoothly.
Mark is available to offer guidance, Jake said.
“We talk quite frequently,” he said. “We keep Mark in the loop to get his opinion. He’s been doing this a lot longer than we have.
“He reaches a lot of producers, a lot of local producers that are feeding cattle, because they depend on him to take their cattle from point A to point B – or pick up cattle and bring them back.”
So even during this time, Mark takes time to talk with Jake and just about anybody who wants to talk with him.
“It’s always great to talk about aspects of life, even if it’s not cattle,” Jake said.
Sharing the joy, the sadness, the wins, and the adversities with others, is what makes life worth living. Mark has that figured out and is glad for it all.