Corn ethanol plants could be impacted by drought

Higher corn prices are impacting the U.S. ethanol industry, but that is being offset by increased demand for ethanol.

“In spite of high corn prices, ethanol production and use seem to be holding steady at 90 percent of last year’s numbers,” said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist.

Passenger travel has improved over last year at this time when COVID-19 hit the U.S.

“We are coming back with passenger travel and gas use, which is tied to ethanol. That is good news. Twelve months ago today, things were frightening,” Ripplinger said.

On the demand side, ethanol use is stable. While the U.S. job numbers are still down, which is impacting gas usage, those numbers are also improving.

“We are slowly catching up to normal,” he said.

On the supply side, corn prices are higher, but it is something ethanol plants “learn to live with” in order to have a good supply of corn.

In spite of higher corn prices, most corn ethanol plants are still in good financial condition.

“Corn ethanol has been a price taker on both the corn buying and the ethanol selling side. But you can make it work,” Ripplinger said.

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) recently estimated that about one-eighth of the 200 ethanol plants in the U.S. were still not online by March 1. Another one-eighth reduced production.

Some of that was due to the cold spell in mid-February that wreaked havoc in Texas.

“While the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains states are not close to Texas, ethanol production in these states was affected,” he said.