For both old and new crop corn, the big question the corn market is focused on is demand.
With all the rules on social distancing and sheltering-in-place due to the coronavirus there’s a great deal of apprehension in the corn market, causing concerns on the demand side and putting downward pressure on the market.
“Normally at this time of year we’re much more focused on the supply side than we are about demand because we wonder about how many acres we’re going to plant, how big is the South American crop and those kinds of things. Well, in today’s world of the coronavirus, this is all about demand and what consumers going to do next,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, adding that the rules and regulations on social distancing and that kind of thing has played a role.
“Right now, the demand portion is where all the questions lie and that’s where the high level of uncertainty is,” he added.
In the April WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) from USDA, there were some adjustments for corn, though nothing significant.
“Most of the market recognizes that USDA forecasts are lagging behind what is currently happening,” he said. “(The market) paid attention to them, took a look at them, but it really wasn’t market moving.”
What is market moving is the demand side. Olson explained that about 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop goes for ethanol; another 40 percent goes for livestock feed; and about 14 percent is exported.
So far this year, U.S. corn exports have been a bit slow, “not horrible but not strong either,” according to Olson. Part of that is because of South American competition and part is just because the global market for corn has been a bit slow. The things that the market is focused on right now are ethanol and feed demand.
On the ethanol side, Olson explained that with everybody staying at home, driving is greatly reduced. Plus, crude oil prices are crashing and gasoline prices are dropping quickly. The drop in gasoline and crude oil prices is a combination of slowing consumption, he pointed out, adding that as usage has dropped and prices fell, Russia and Saudi Arabia kept pumping oil.
Over the weekend of April 10-12, OPEC Plus (original OPEC members plus a couple other major producers, including the U.S.) agreed to cut oil production to try and lift or support crude oil prices globally.
“Psychologically, that helped. Crude oil prices were up just a tiny bit,” Olson said.
That said, he pointed out that this drop in gasoline prices and the drop in miles driven has put a huge downward pressure on ethanol prices and ethanol profitability.
“The ethanol industry was not necessarily making a bunch of money before, and this has just amplified the problems,” he said. “We’re getting reports of more and more ethanol plants, particularly in the Eastern Corn Belt, that have stopped receiving grain. They’re going to what they call ‘hot idle,’ meaning they’re not manufacturing ethanol, but they’re producing just enough to keep the system working.
“Because when you shut an ethanol plant down, getting it started back up again is a real major adventure. So when they shut down, it’s they usually process the bare minimum to keep the plant at idle,” he continued.
And as more and more ethanol plants are shutting down, U.S. ethanol storage is nearing capacity. Ethanol consumption is going down quickly and the processors have been a little slower to respond, so ethanol inventories have been building.
“We’re now very close to the maximum storage capacity for ethanol and that is putting some downward pressure on corn prices,” he said.
Regarding the other big use for corn – livestock feed – there were recent announcements that some slaughter plants for both pork and beef were shutting down because their employees were getting sick, thus raising the question of what that means for U.S. feed demand.
“That, too, is putting downward pressure, both psychologically as well as functionally, on corn prices,” he said.
But the livestock sector can’t just stop, those animals keep growing whether the plant is open or not. The biggest response has been a drop in pork and beef prices.
“What’s going to start to happen now is that animals are going to start to back up on the farm, and the meat counter is going to start to thin out a little bit on the consumer side just because we can’t push these live animals through the slaughter facilities and get them cut up and put on the meat counter,” Olson said.
“But the animals are still there and they need to be fed, so the quantity of the corn we use for feed will likely not change much,” he said. “But there’s downward price pressure because the livestock prices are dropping and as the livestock prices drop they start adjusting their feed rations. And if corn is not priced competitively, they go to other feedstuffs.
“The corn market right now is under a lot of downward pressure, especially short-term. Longer-term we just don’t know,” he added.
There’s a lot of long-term uncertainty because no one knows how long these “safe orders” will stay in place. And once they are lifted and people begin to go out and about again, what will the new restrictions be, if any, and how quickly will people return to their normal routines?
“The only thing we can do right now, because there are so many unknowns and so many uncertainties, is wait,” he said. “In the next several months there’s going to be some real downward pressure on corn and corn prices just because our big consumers of corn, both livestock and ethanol, as well as the export market, are really struggling and trying to keep the volumes up.
“Right now, short-term, there’s not a lot of good news for corn,” he said, adding that things can change very quickly in today’s market environment. “But given what we see today, those are the big talking points and none of them are terribly positive.
“I know that’s not what farmers want to hear. I know they’re hoping for some optimism out there, but I’ve got to tell it to them straight,” he continued. “I’ve got to give it to them with the bark on and help them be prepared for the reality that’s happening. I’m not going to try and sugarcoat what’s happening. We’ve got to be prepared for this and understand these are the ramifications.”
All that said, with today’s prices, Olson said there’s no incentive for farmers to start selling. For the farmers that have contracts with the ethanol plants, he suggested they make sure that those contracts are going to take delivery.
“If there are local plants that go to ‘hot idle’ that would definitely change the basis levels and would definitely change farmers’ plans and ability to generate cash flow,” he said.
One final thing of note is that USDA was going to resurvey five states for harvested acreage and yields. Four of the five – South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan – will be resurveyed soon. USDA is going to hold off on the resurvey for the fifth state, North Dakota, until producers there had more of a chance to finish up their harvest because there were still farmers “plugging away” and trying to clean up some acres.
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 14, the April cash price for corn was $2.78 and basis was -50 cents under. The September 2020 futures price was listed at $3.39 and basis was -.02 cents under.