With amendments that improved farmer and rancher control of livestock operations and made other changes in the corporate farming bill in North Dakota, House Bill 1371 has passed the House and Senate and is headed to a conference committee, according to Matt Perdue, North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) government relations director.

“Historically, Farmers Union has always supported the existing corporate farming law, and we are very passionate supporters of family farm and ranch agriculture,” Perdue said.

Before the bill left the House Ag Committee, Farmers Union was able to secure amendments that ensured family farmers or ranchers would have a controlling interest in any new livestock operations.

“With the amendments we secured, the bill that we have in its current form creates more flexibility for animal feeding operations in the state but guarantees that family farmers and ranchers have a controlling interest in those entities,” he said.

The amendment to the bill guarantees that farmers and ranchers must own 75 percent of an authorized livestock farm (ALF) corporation and 51 percent of an ALF limited liability company.

Separately, the bill addresses questions of foreign ownership and includes strict acreage limitation on those entities.

“Essentially, the goal was to maximize opportunities for family farmers and ranchers to invest in and own these operations,” he said. “The acreage limitation in the amendment states each operation is limited to 160 acres of land if they choose to use this new provision of the law. But each individual shareholder is limited to 640 acres of investment in such entities.”

In addition, shareholders have to comply with all of the reporting and compliance requirements that existing family farm corporations have to comply with under our state law.

Perdue said NDFU did not approve of the bill as it was first written.

The original bill in North Dakota’s Legislature this year would have opened the door to foreign and corporate ownership of farmland with no limitations.

“It would have allowed corporations who have no connection to the land or to the community to own and operate farms here, livestock production facilities here, and that was a big concern for our members,” Perdue said.

NDFU members asked Perdue to pursue a compromise to the bill that protects family farmer and rancher control of these new livestock operations.

“That is what we did,” he said. “Farmers Union has always been supportive of our existing corporate farming law because it absolutely guarantees family farmers and ranchers control and ownership of livestock operations or any farms or ranches in the state.”

The proponents of the original bill were advocating for an opportunity for non-family entities to come in or for unrelated farmers or ranchers to incorporate together, which the current law does not allow.

Perdue said the resolution to this debate was, “We do care who owns and operates farms and ranches here in North Dakota. Within that context, we are allowing companies to invest or individuals and entities to invest in farms and ranches – as long as family farmers and ranchers own the majority of the farm and ranch.”

“That protects against a single company from coming in and really controlling a specific livestock production sector but provides that flexibility for family farmers and ranchers to engage in livestock production opportunities,” he said.

In 2016, Perdue said Farmers Union became involved in the corporate farming law when a bill was referred that would have exempted dairy and swine operations from the corporate farming law.

Farmers Union led a statewide referendum to return North Dakota to rules that have banned corporate ownership of farms. It was followed by a statewide vote in 2016, which turned down weakening the corporate farm law with 76 percent of the vote.

“The laws that currently existed before House Bill 1371 allowed farmers and ranchers to form family farm corporations, family farm LLCs, and partnerships. The current law provides a lot of flexibility for family farmers,” Perdue said. “The big change with House Bill 1371, is it would allow unrelated farmers to incorporate together, and it would also allow them to access outside investment from entities that they currently can access investment from. That was the resolution we found to longstanding debate on this issue.”

The first corporate farming bill in the state was passed in 1932, and it became a law that related to the ownership or leasing of farm and ranch land by those that have corporate structure.

North Dakota is one of only six states that have a corporate farming law in the state. The others are Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Perdue said the focus of the conference committee “will be very limited.”

“The kind of core tenants of the bill that pass the House and pass the Senate are very similar, and the amendments that the Senate made were all agreed to by the sponsors of the bill, including House sponsors,” he said.

As amended, HB 1371 includes the following requirements:

• Family farmers or ranchers must own 75 percent of an authorized livestock farm (ALF) corporation and 51 percent of an ALF limited liability company

• Officers and directors of an ALF corporation or managers and governors of an ALF LLC must be actively engaged in the operation

• An ALF entity is limited to 160 acres of land, and no individual shareholder may hold an interest in ALF entities that own a combined total of more than 640 acres

• ALF entities are prohibited from producing crops or grazing livestock

• ALF entities are limited to 10 shareholders

• Foreign entities, including subsidiaries of foreign companies, are prohibited from investing in ALF entities

• ALF entities are subject to the same reporting and enforcement standards as existing family farm corporations or LLCs