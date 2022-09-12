Cover crops could host Hessian fly in northern states

The Hessian fly, a major pest of small grains, is finding northern winter shelter.

The 1/8-inch long, mosquito-like fly emerges in late summer and lays its eggs on volunteer wheat, winter wheat, and winter rye – as well as winter barley, quack grass, and ryegrass.

Any green and growing grass in September can attract Hessian flies and give them a place to lay eggs.

The eggs develop into pupae that can survive until spring. When spring arrives, the pupae feed and grow into adult flies that lay eggs on the summer’s spring wheat and other small grain crops.

The summer generation of larvae feed on the small grain stems causing real damage – weakened and stunted stems, small seed heads, fewer seeds per spike and lower test weight.

The Hessian fly has not been a problem in the northern states, but that is changing with the appearance of the “Green Bridge.”

“The Hessian fly really needs a host to survive the winter,” said University of Minnesota small grains specialist Jochum Wiersma. “It really is a nonissue in the northern states. Why? Because our winter wheat acreage is too small.”

Speaking at the final Strategic Farming: Field Notes webcast on Aug. 24, Wiersma said a crop consultant contacted him after finding spring wheat that was stunted and had leaning tillers. Hessian fly pupae were found in the stems near the soil surface.

“These pupae will become adults yet this summer, and lay their eggs on volunteer wheat, emerging winter wheat, and emerging winter rye (cover) crops this fall,” Wiersma warned, also sharing this information at blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu/2022/08/small-grains-harvest-update.html.

With dry and hot falls in 2021 and 2022, some volunteer wheat stayed on the landscape longer. Some of the volunteer spring wheat varieties have enough winter hardiness to stay alive through winter.

Cover crops – while very helpful – may also host the Hessian fly.

“People have a tendency or desire to plant cover crops early and plant the winter rye early to get as much biomass going into the winter as possible,” he said. “Rye will survive the winter in Minnesota, period. You can’t kill winter rye if you tried. It can drown out, but it is very hard to winterkill.”

Old but robust literature explains that the adult Hessian fly lives only a few days – only long enough to mate and lay eggs. If there is no host to support egg, pupae, and larvae development, the species doesn’t exist beyond the fly-free date established for each latitude.

“If we indeed are going to have cover crops across the landscape, we’re going to have to manage that in such a way that Hessian fly doesn’t have a chance,” Wiersma said. “That means we must look at the old literature and extrapolate basically, what is a common practice across the rest of the U.S. where winter wheat is raised.”

To prevent the Hessian fly from adapting to northern regions, farmers are asked to refrain from planting cover crops or winter crops before the “fly-free date.” In northern Minnesota and North Dakota, that date is around mid-September. In southern Minnesota and South Dakota, it is the last days of September.

One wrinkle in that plan is liquid manure application in September.

If manure is applied in September, the farmer must have planted a cover crop, or plant a cover crop after the manure is applied by a Commercial Animal Waste Technician, in Minnesota. This is because the microorganisms quickly break down organic nitrogen resulting in nitrates in September that can possibly enter water.

Most organizations agree it would be better to wait until later in the year to apply manure, but that is not always possible due to the weather and timing.

“Cover crop timing and liquid manure application in September, that’s one of the challenges we’re going to have to do some thinking on how to manage that,” Wiersma said. He added that establishing a cover crop on prevented planting acres could also allow the Hessian fly to develop here.

Getting all the organizations and farmers into the same room to discuss the implications of competing conservation practices is needed.

“We have to have some serious conversations about this if we want to make cover crops part of the landscape, permanently,” Wiersma said. “I don’t need to have an introduced pest wreak havoc on a crop that we actually want to harvest.”

For more information, visit blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu/2022/08/small-grains-harvest-update.html. Strategic Farming Field Notes is available for viewing at https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/strategic-farming-field-notes.