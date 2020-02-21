VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The livestock honoree for this year’s North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) is the late Craig Galbreath, DVM. He was selected as the livestock honoree earlier for the North Star Classic (NSC) and will be honored during livestock events at the N.D. Winter Show. For over 38 years, Galbreath provided care to the livestock and companion animals in Oakes, N.D., and the surrounding areas.
After attending North Dakota State University for his undergraduate work, Galbreath attended the Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1974. That is the year he also married his wife, Mary. After working in the Lisbon, N.D., area for two years, he and Mary moved to Oakes and started the Oakes Veterinary Service.
In 1983, they established Harmony Farms and raised Suffolk, Hampshire and Dorset sheep, as well as club lambs, which youth purchased for 4-H and FFA projects. He was regarded as an expert in sheep and lamb health nutrition and was a resource for many sheep producers in the region.
Galbreath was always a strong supporter of youth programs, giving his time and advice to many young livestock producers.
He was born on April 13, 1950, and was raised on a diversified livestock and grain farm near Enderlin, N.D. He often gave credit to his growing up on the family farm as the place where his faith, values, work ethic and love of agriculture were formed.
Galbreath loved to hunt and fish, and he passed his love of the outdoors and agriculture his four sons – Aaron, Benjamin, Collin and Justin. They have all been active in the show ring with both sheep and cattle, and have exhibited at the NSC since its inception.
Galbreath passed away on May 23, 2016.
Livestock events at the North Dakota Winter Show all occur on Sunday, March 1 at the following times:
Junior Cattle Heifer & Steer Show – 8 a.m.
Classic Steer Show – 2 p.m.
Hog Show – 3 p.m.
Classic Steer/Hog Auction – 6 p.m.