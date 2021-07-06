Crop-CASMA a new tool to help farmers make informed decisions

A new tool is helping producers, crop consultants, and others find out what the real moisture level in the soil is.

Crop Condition and Soil Moisture Analytics (Crop-CASMA) uses high-resolution data captured from a pair of satellites – NASA’s Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) mission and the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument, which is an optical sensor on board another satellite.

“The new Crop-CASMA application will provide very useful information to help farmers make informed decisions,” said Zhengwei Yang, researcher at USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Farmers can check out moisture levels ahead of making decisions, such as irrigation scheduling.

“The soil moisture data and vegetation condition data will help farmers determine if the soil condition is dry enough for equipment to operate in the field, to track the risk of the drought, determine irrigation needs, conduct water resource management and support market decisions,” Yang said.

Yang explained the soil moisture is collected two to three days ahead of when the map comes out. While it is updated daily, there is a delay between when the data was collected and when the map appears on the website.

“The data served on Crop-CASMA is not real-time, but farmers can tell when the soil moisture data was measured from the time stamp on the map,” Yang said.

Frayne Olson, NDSU crop economist and marketing specialist, said the CASMA tool’s satellite imagery has been cross-validated with actual soil tests.