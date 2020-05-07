Current conditions in western North Dakota are dry, while eastern North Dakota is experiencing some wet areas in low-lying areas.
“As the snow was melting in eastern North Dakota, we have had overland flooding and roads flooding,” said Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota state climatologist. Flooding is more manageable now that the eastern region hasn’t had much or “any precipitation since the end of January.”
Akyuz said he drove around the eastern region of the state on April 28 to see the field conditions and thought he would find soggy fields and corn not in the best condition, especially around the Fargo area.
However, that wasn’t the case.
“I was surprised to see the corn fields are in good condition and the fields were drying out. I think producers will be able to combine their corn without having mud,” he added.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is showing some dry areas in western North Dakota as May has started. However, Akyuz sees relief coming with rain in forecast - at least for half of the state.
“In terms of precipitation for May through July, the southern half of North Dakota will probably be wetter than normal. That should help plants get established and have good germination in those western dry areas,” he said. “It will also help the pastures green up.”
The northern half will have an equal chance of having below normal, normal or above normal precipitation.
While the rest of the U.S. bakes with probable high temperatures for May through July, North Dakota is one of a few Midwest and upper Midwest states with an equal chance for normal, high or below normal temperatures.
“The rest of the country is and will be experiencing above normal temperatures during the rest of spring and most of summer,” Akyuz said.
If the thermometer skews more toward average North Dakota temps, with warmer days and cool nights, the growing season should have a good chance for a more “normal” season this year.
“Most people interpret equal chance as near normal. It’s not,” Akyuz said.
Besides a 33 percent chance of having normal temperatures, there is also a 33 percent chance of temperatures being higher than normal and a 33 percent chance of temps being lower than normal.
For the rest of the month of May, precipitation should have an equal chance for rain or not.
For the rest of August, September and October, North Dakota will probably have above normal temperatures, like the rest of the U.S.
“That is somewhat like having an El Niño,” Akyuz said.
For precipitation, unfortunately there is not as much skill to make a prediction for the months of August through October, as there are for temperatures.
“That means there is equal chance for having normal, below normal or above normal temperatures,” he added.
There was no El Niño or La Niña this past winter to help make winter forecasts. An El Niño was predicted to become stronger over the 2019-20 winter, but that never happened.
“El Niño and La Niña only help us with winter forecasts. They don’t help us in the summer,” Akyuz noted. El Niño and La Niñas can last up to three years in one cycle, although there is variability in that, as well. “We are in a neutral phase.”
What has been dramatic in North Dakota in regards to climate is the warming trend.
“The temperatures in North Dakota have been warming 2.6 degrees per century, and in the entire U.S., that rise is occurring more rapidly in North Dakota than any other state,” Akyuz said. “Some implications of that are an earlier spring and a longer growing season, but there are variations in that, as well. But compared to 100 years ago, we have 12 additional days for crops to grow.”