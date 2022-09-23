Demonstration farm growing with soil health

MENOKEN, N.D. – As the day bloomed bright and sunny with a slight breeze, a large crowd wandered through the gardens and high tunnel at Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day in August.

“We usually get a nice crowd. This year, we had people coming to the tour from surrounding states and Canada,” said Jay Fuhrer, conservationist at Menoken Farm.

The Burleigh County Soil Conservation District owns and operates the farm as a conservation demonstration farm where many different projects and trials are conducted at the same time.

“Menoken Farm is all about following the five soil principles: soil armor, plant diversity, keeping a living plant/root on the soil, integrating livestock and minimal soil disturbance. We work to follow those principles in everything we do here,” Fuhrer said.

Fuhrer introduced groups to the high tunnels and the gardens growing outside.

“We have both turned compost and static compost, which is made each year from straw, wood chips, fish, manure, hay and spent grain – all local materials from the surrounding landscape,” Fuhrer said. “Vermicompost and the leachate are also used as a seed treatment for both the gardens and the cropland fields.”

Attendees can observe and learn from the demonstration farm and replicate the composting and gardens at their own place.

Near the outside gardens, Fuhrer showed the beetle bank with native grasses that are a home to the beetles. The blooming flowers also create a pollinator garden.

“We are giving a home to beetles and pollinators,” he said. “We’re trying to rebuild the landscape here. This was all here at one time, but we don’t have as many grassland acres as we used to.”

The farm grows many vegetables, including no-till sweet corn and no-till potatoes, which are watered with drip lines. There are also beans, watermelons, squashes and sweet potatoes in the outside gardens, with some grown on raised beds.

“The potatoes lay on the soil surface in the spring, and then we cover them with alfalfa – about 8-10 inches of alfalfa,” said Darrel Oswald of the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District. Oswald said the potatoes like the environment underneath the alfalfa and do well that way.

“The interesting thing is where the alfalfa is. That'll be the most nutrient-rich part of the garden next year. It really grows,” he said. “The soil biology consumes the carbon and builds the soil aggregates back, and really darkens the soil. It makes a nice environment and then you can rotate sweet corn onto it or anything else.”

Oswald introduced the featured speaker, Greg Judy, who owns Green Pastures Farm in Missouri. Judy spoke before the tour and commented on the pasture trials as the tour progressed.

“Judy was a nice compliment to what we were demonstrating at the farm,” Fuhrer said.

As an educator, Judy travels all over the country speaking about how he makes a living off the land by mob grazing – constantly moving his cattle after allowing them to take a bite of grass, and then moving on so the grass can rest.

“Your biggest tool in the livestock business is rest (your grass), and the other one is animal impact,” Judy said.

People boarded flatbed trailers pulled by tractors to see a perennial grass field, an oat field, and a wide-row corn field with cover crops planted between the rows.

Corn was tall and tasseling on Aug. 10, when the field day was held. It had been seeded in 60-inch rows in the spring, with cover crops planted in between the rows.

“The wide row spaces allow more sunlight to get to the cover crops. It adds diversity, along with following the other soil health principles. It is also a good wildlife habitat and food. Any time we can plant a green crop on the soil, it returns carbon to the soil,’ Fuhrer said. “We are watching the corn now (Sept. 12), and we’ll harvest it in a couple more weeks. Cattle on the farm will fall graze the corn residue and the cover crops.”

Fuhrer pointed out that in 2021, their highest daily gains on the cattle came from grazing corn residue with cover crops.

With the soybean project, the farm plants rye in the fall and it comes up in the spring. Then they plant soybeans into the green rye.

“Soybeans are a lower-carbon crop and rye is a cereal cover crop. Planting green helps put carbon in the soil,” he said.

The rye keeps a living root in the soil over the winter, adds diversity, and feeds the microbiology.

“We treat the rye as a cover, and it is another green plant that adds carbon to the soil. In the spring, we end the rye after planting the soybeans,” he said. “Anytime a green plant adds carbon to the soil, it reflects in improved soil health, which helps us farm forever.”

In addition, the cover crops keep the soil from eroding and reduces salinity.

On the way to a soil pit demonstration, Fuhrer pointed out the oat fields that were due to be harvested that afternoon.

“We’ll be planting cover crops in the field after harvest. Again, it is all about the five soil health principles,” he said.

The tour stopped in a perennial grass field and the wagons formed a circle around several soil scientists, as well as a soil pit they had dug.

“The soil scientists talked about the geology of our soils and what builds our soil,” he said.

Lance Duey, assistant state soil scientist in Bismarck, also talked about organic matter in the soils.

“One of the indicators of soil health is the amount of organic matter that you have within a soil. These soils being deep and dark means that the resilience of these soils to rebound after getting beat up from doing conventional tillage for the last a hundred years is much better than soils that have less organic matter and less topsoil,” Duey said.

The least disturbed soils had better infiltration rates, with rain infiltrating quicker than the disturbed soils.

In the afternoon, the tour expanded to Cody and Medora Kologi’s ranch, where participants toured the grazing system, pipelines and wells, and cover crops at the ranch.

It concluded at Black Leg Ranch, where evening speakers included Judy and Jerry Doan. A dinner was also served.

For more information, see Menoken Farm at https://menokenfarm.com.