There’s little doubt that 2019 has been a challenging year for soybean production, but even with a slow start to planting and then an uncooperative Mother Nature at times, especially at harvest, it appears that this year’s crop is coming off in “respectable” fashion.
As of Nov. 24, soybeans in the U.S. were 94 percent harvested, according to the latest crop progress report from USDA.
“We still have 6 percent of U.S. soybeans left in the field as of Nov. 24, which is something unusual. We’re usually 100 percent harvested by this time,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “So we are not quite done with harvesting, but we’re doing pretty well.
“The good news for soybeans is that yields have been pretty respectable,” she continued. “The market has been surprised at how well the yields have come in and that’s kind of keeping a lid on soybean futures at this time.”
She pointed out that the beans have been coming off a little wet and that everyone has struggled to harvest them. But, overall, yield reports have been pretty favorable across the U.S.
Usually the November crop progress report is the last one of the season, but because there is still soybeans as well as a lot of corn and sunflower still out in the field, USDA has announced it’s going to continue the crop progress reports.
“We would like to see those final bushels of beans come in,” Jensen said. “Overall, yields have been surprisingly good, so it looks like we pulled it off. We’ll get an updated yield estimate in December.”
At this time, Jensen said the market doesn’t appear too concerned about the supply of soybeans as there is an ample supply on hand.
“It seems like we’re going to be just fine when it comes to soybean supply,” she said.
On the demand side, things were looking slightly better after China’s recent announcement that they would be buying some soybeans from the U.S.
“I know everyone is tired of hearing of China, but China did make an announcement just recently as they offered a bit of an olive branch, that they want to talk about a few different issues as far as the tariffs are concerned,” Jensen said. “Just when we were ready to give up on China they dangle something in front of us again. We would certainly like to see China and the U.S. come back to the table and get these export tariffs and everything resolved. So maybe there is good news out there after all.”
Partly due to China’s announcement, there is some demand for export soybeans, especially in the Northern Plains where all of our beans have to go west. But Jensen said the market is not sure if that demand is going to be there come March 1.
“China is buying some beans, actually, but we’re definitely not at the levels we were prior to this tariff fight,” she said, adding the U.S. is doing pretty well for export shipments. For example, the week before Thanksgiving the U.S. shipped 32 million bushels to China, which accounted for half of U.S. export shipments.
“They’re back in the market; they are buying some beans. We just want them to buy more like they were prior to this tariff situation,” she said. “So it’s going okay. It’s not the levels we had prior to the tariffs, but they are in the market. They’re dipping their toe in the water and taking some of our beans.”
That said, there is trepidation as to how long China will stay in the market to buy soybeans from the U.S.
“Talking with grain merchandisers, the fear is the spigot will shut off again on March 1 because China does not want to buy beans from us. We just happen to be the only area in the world that has them at this time,” Jensen said.
Domestically, the market has been okay. The word from most of the grain merchandisers, she noted, is that there aren’t a lot of bids for export after about Feb. 1.
“Talk to your elevator manager, but all the bids we’re seeing are occurring in the front month and I’m sure what’s happening is China is going to be relying on South America in those later months,” she said. “The one thing I would caution farmers on is basis right now, and that is something to work with your local elevator manager on.
“But there is some concern that we might not quite have the demand later on in the crop year when South America comes to the table,” she added.
At this time, local prices are staying pretty strong, hanging in that $8 range, although every now and then there is a ‘7’ in front of it. Jensen pointed out that she’s seeing basis has weakened a little bit. In her region, basis is around $1.15 under. At one point it did go to $1 under, so basis has “slipped a little bit, but not that bad.”
Jensen encourages producers to talk to their grain merchandiser and ask them what they’re seeing.
“If you do want to store soybeans throughout the winter, you may want to think about if you’re better off delivering the cash and re-owning the futures. That might be an option as well,” she said. “Because the basis levels are what the concern is, I really encourage producers to go talk to their grain merchandisers and discuss the basis situation, because none of us want to go back to selling for $1.40-$1.50 under come next fall. Even if we get a rally in the futures market, none of us want to see that happen. You’re going to lose 40-50 cents just on basis.”
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Nov. 26 the cash price for soybeans was $8.11 and basis was -72 cents under. May 2020 cash price was listed at $8.28 and basis was -96 cents under.