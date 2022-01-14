Despite higher commodity prices, agriculture faces many challenges in 2022

With 2021 in the rear-view mirror, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring visited with Farm & Ranch Guide to review the year and look ahead to the 2022 growing season.

While higher commodity prices in 2021 were a welcomed development for North Dakota farmers, severe drought conditions throughout the growing season made for a challenging year.

“There may be some hope around the corner with respect to getting moisture this last fall,” Goehring said. “Almost all of North Dakota received some rain late in the season going into harvest, so that gives some hope for growing grass right away and germinating seed in the spring. If we can get some moderate, timely rains, I think we’ll be on the road to recovery in respect to growing forage, feeding livestock, and building up feed supplies again.”

If the value of the dollar stays down, like it was at the start of 2022, it will help make the U.S. more competitive heading into the next marking season. And while that’s a positive for U.S. agriculture, Goehring says there are still many challenges on the horizon, especially when it comes to “attacks” on energy and supply chain issues.

“We have gone from a nation that was working on and actually acquired energy independence,” Goehring said. “We weren’t importing that much energy anymore, but now we’re a country that’s shut down many oil and gas producing places. It’s going to impact our bottom line in production agriculture. These attacks on energy end up being attacks on agriculture because we’re so energy dependent to be effective and efficient in producing at a level that provides, not just food security, but economic security. It’s going to challenge us moving forward.”