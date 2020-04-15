DICKINSON, N.D. – As producers grow higher-yielding wheat and canola to make up for low prices, potassium (K) is continually being exported from the fields and needs to be replaced.
“If you grow alfalfa or silage corn, you might be mining K a lot faster than you might think,” said John Breker, soil scientist at AGVISE Laboratories in Northwood, N.D.
Breker talked about the role of potassium in crop and forage production at field days last summer.
NDSU revised K fertilizer guidelines for the entire state in 2018.
“Dave Franzen (NDSU Extension soil fertility specialist) and I were the first to look seriously at K in North Dakota. Prior to 2014, when the first trials (on K) went out, no one had really ever looked at K in the state,” said Breker, who did his graduate work in soil science at NDSU with Franzen.
Prior to this study, the K guidelines were based on research done in states further east. Those states had a longer history in K-deficient soils and crop K needs than North Dakota did.
Why are new K guidelines needed?
As producers have transitioned into precision ag with zone and grid sampling, they are starting to identify field variability.
“Some of these zones happen to have low soil test K,” Breker said, pointing to some zones that had K in the 100-200 parts per million (ppm) range.
“After 20, 40 or 100 years of crop agriculture and exporting K in the form of grain by a rail car or ship to the east coast or Asia, we are exporting a lot of K and we haven’t really replaced a lot of it,” he said. “We’re starting to see lower soil test K levels.”
There have been new reports of K deficiencies, with the highest deficiencies seen in the eastern part of the state. In the southeastern region, there has been “much more K export with the soybean/corn rotation.”
“The soybean/corn rotation removes a lot more K than the old wheat rotations ever used to,” Breker said.
In 2014, they placed K-rate research plots across a range of soils with different soil test K levels.
They especially wanted to see if the critical K level was 150 ppm, as they previously had suspected it was.
“Lo and behold, it wasn’t,” he said. “We had low testing soils that didn’t respond to K application and we had high testing soils that were 180-190 ppm that did respond. That wasn’t expected.”
Clay mineralogy a critical part of K response
They sent some of the soil samples off for a mineralogical analysis, because K is closely related to soil and clay mineralogy.
“We classically think of North Dakota soils as being dominated in smectite clays like betonite, but it turned out we had quite a few soils that had very significant amounts of illite clay minerals,” Breker said.
Illite clays have K wedged between its clay layers.
“We didn’t think we had illite out in this part of the state or anywhere in the state. That was a major surprise,” he said.
Franzen and Breker realized the new K recommendations would become more complicated, so they set out to conduct an expanded K study for two more years.
“We put out several trials, and again, we had low testing sites that didn’t respond to K application and we had high testing sites that did respond,” he said.
They conducted a cluster analysis – a similar technique to one used in precision ag – to sort out why different zones or sites act similarly.
It turned out it was the smectite/illite ratio that helped parse out why some sites responded or not.
In the state, there are a certain number of soils that have a higher amount of smectite in them.
“These are the soils that tended to respond to K application, particularly under dry soil conditions,” Breker said.
What happens to smectite/illite layers in drought?
Under low soil moisture conditions, the smectite/illite clay layers start to close down. When those layers close down in dry soils, the K ions are not able to get in and out as easily.
“We had some clay fixation reactions going on where the K could not get to the plant root as fast,” he added.
As a response, these types of soils needed a higher amount of K starting off compared to other soils.
If the smectite/illite ratio was less than 3.5, the soils didn’t need a higher rate of K.
“Those soils with a smectite/illite ratio of less than 3.5 are still fine with 150 ppm K for alfalfa and corn and 100 ppm K for wheat and durum,” he said.
NDSU maps show clay mineralogy analysis
An extensive clay mineralogy survey of soils in the state was conducted, and maps from NDSU show the results of the analysis.
Areas of the state where there are higher smectite/illite clays are the two darkest gray areas on the map and are the areas with the higher critical levels. Those require a K application of 200 ppm for crops like alfalfa and corn and 150 ppm for wheat and durum.
To provide context, Breker talked about some soil test summary data AGVISE had received from soils in North Dakota and South Dakota.
Looking at the number of soil samples with K less than 150 ppm in the eastern part of the state, some 20 percent of soil samples were below 150 ppm (the old critical level).
In western North Dakota and South Dakota, 7-8 percent of soil samples are below 150 ppm. The new 200 ppm critical level raised that bar.
“One in five fields are sitting in that 150-200 ppm range – about 18 percent,” Breker said. “If you are growing corn or you have livestock and are growing alfalfa, you might need to take K application more seriously.”
K aids in water transport
In plants, K is involved in a lot of functions, especially when it comes to water transport and regulation. That can be the most important factor in drier areas of the state.
“More often than not, the grass looks a little bit browner than it did here (southwestern N.D.) in summer 2019. K is an important nutrient for regulating drought stress,” he said.
In north central North Dakota, 2019 was a very dry growing season, and K was critical for crop and forage production.
In addition, soil test K is often low on sandy and sandy loam soils, as well as eroded hilltops.
K availability is reduced in soils with limited soil moisture and root exploration, such as in low pH soils and in cases of aluminum toxicity and compacted soils.
Greater crop yields increase crop K removal, straw and stover removal.
Oilseed crops (soybean) and forage crops (alfalfa and corn silage) remove more K than small grain crops.
How kaolinite soils play role in K
The NDSU clay mineralogy map also shows where kaolinite clay soils are. This type of clay doesn’t shrink or swell, and many areas in southwestern region of the state have that type of soil.
“If we get compaction in these kaolinite clay soils (found in southwestern North Dakota with greater frequency), that can limit root exploration and the plant’s ability to take up K,” Breker said.
K sources and application
Potash (0-0-60-50Cl) is still the cheapest and most available type of K. Potash will build up in the soil, be around next year, and doesn’t leach away like nitrogen.
“Potash comes with a little chloride bonus, and small grains can benefit from the extra chloride,” he said.
In the same way, potassium sulfate comes with extra sulfur if trying to handle a sulfur deficiency.
K can be broadcast, but there is poor distribution with less than 50-60 pounds per acre of K2O rates.
“Whenever we are dealing with no-till systems, it is better to band it in order to place it near the root,” Breker said. “You do have to wait for rainfall incorporation.”
In banding, there is a concentrated placement of K, which improves availability.
Banding can be either seed-placed/near the seed, but seed safety limits a high K rate.
“We don’t want to have seedling stress and limit the plant population that way,” he said.
Mid-row banding may be too far from the roots in drier soils. In addition, there is a lot of N applied mid-row and ammonia toxicity will be present for a couple weeks. K may not be available until later in the growing season.
Around the Mott area, some producers are exploring strip-till, which is a good way to incorporate K.
“There needs to be special equipment and another tillage pass is required, which we are trying to avoid,” Breker said.
Rescue treatments may be necessary
What about rescue treatments by broadcasting?
“If you are going to try some rescue treatments for K deficiency (manifests itself on the leaf outside the margin), try broadcasting potash (0-0-60),” he said. “Liquid fertilizers, like K thiosulfate risk leaf burn.”
Paired soil and plant tissue samples help with the diagnosis.
“Some soils will benefit from a rescue application, but you do need rain to incorporate it,” Breker said. “Prevention is always better than the cure.”