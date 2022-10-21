DREC workshop showcases soil health in the field

At Dickinson Research Extension Center’s (DREC) 2022 Soil Health Workshop, held in mid-September, students joined scientists and producers in the multi-species cover crop field to view in practice what they had learned in the classroom.

The crops were thick on the soil, in spite of low rainfall since mid-summer, and the sunflowers, millet, radishes, turnips, forages and other crops in the mix were available for fall grazing.

Some of DREC’s cattle herd were grazing standing corn in the next field and will rotate to additional cover crop grazing later in the fall.

“We had an awesome day and students from Dickinson State University learned a lot about soil health, as we all did,” said Doug Landblom, NDSU DREC beef cattle and integrated systems specialist. “We had something a little different this year with our session on intercropping, which we are doing out here at the ranch.”

Diversified cropping systems integrated with livestock is what the ranch is all about, and it’s one of the main reasons the ranch continues to build its organic matter and soil health to a higher level each year.

“One of the principles of soil health is diversity. What do you see? You see a lot of diversification – just within one field, there’s a lot of diversification within the rotation,” said Hal Weiser, NRCS retired state soil specialist. “This is a multi-species cover crop. While we are thinking about above ground cover crops and diversity, we also have to think about diversity underground.”

Weiser spoke about the role of roots in rotations, such as in the cover crop rotation, and how water infiltration rates can be improved by planting crops with long tap roots. Compaction from tillage can be broken up with long roots.

“It is so dry right now at the ranch, but I dug up some cover crops to show you the below-ground roots,” he said.

Weiser held up a radish with its tap roots attached that were long and able to find nutrients and moisture deep into the soil.

“What would you use a tap root for? Think of a hardpan. This generation hasn’t used a plow, but hardpans are everywhere. Once soils are tilled, you develop a hardpan and you need crops like turnips and radishes that are useful to break up these hardpans,” Weiser said, adding from a half-inch to 8 inches down in the soil is where hardpans are found.

He dug up another plant that had roots growing askew because of compaction.

“This root goes vertically into the soil and then goes horizontally to the side where it met compaction from tillage years ago,” he said. The pulled plant came from an area where a feed wagon stopped to provide supplement to cattle who concentrated in that area, causing compaction.

Landblom told students the ranch has received limited rainfall since mid-summer, but due to strong mycorrhizal fungi on the roots, which help uptake nutrients, good water infiltration rates, and feeding the microorganisms under the soil, crops and forages continue to grow well in the semi-arid climate. He held up a plant he pulled out of the soil with a large mass of roots to show what is growing hardily underground.

“When it rains, we don’t know if it will be the last rain we receive for six months. Our last rain was the second of July, and we got a third of an inch,” he said.

While the cover crop field’s above-ground yields are dependent on rain, there is good below-ground mass in the roots, which is why the field could provide good grazing and regrowth for a second grazing.

“We seeded these crops in mid-June after the primary crop, and there was no real moisture until the second week of August. We had a frost in September, and there was two weeks of good grazing, and I think we will get more grazing off this field,” Landblom said.

There were two different species of millet and sorghum-sudan grass planted as part of the cover crop mix, which are all good forages for grazing.

“They all produce this mycorrhizal system, and the plant will go out and find nutrients. So there is this relationship that organisms develop with different plants in the system,” Weiser said. “What we’re trying to say here with these multi-species mixes and having different crop rotations are they all provide soil organisms (to feed the biology underground).”

Native prairie flourishes on the ranch, mimicking what western producers have on their own ranches.

“We have a lot of native prairie on the ranch here. Think about the native prairie, it wasn’t just one species. These soils built and started species in the system, and every one of those species add different types of carbon compounds into the system,” Weiser said.

With soil health principles such as multi-species cover crops, keeping the ground covered, rotations, soil armor and livestock integration, Weiser says farmers are able to retain soil moisture with good water infiltration.

He held up a pulled legume – Austrian winter peas that are excellent for forage – and showed the nodulation on the roots.

“You don’t have to add nitrogen to the soil to get a pea crop. It fixes its own nitrogen. Why are Austrian winter peas in this cover crop? Cattle are going to come and graze it,” he said.

In the morning, speakers spoke to ag students from colleges at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center. In the afternoon, the buses took students out to the cover crop, soil pit, grazing and intercropping sites for a hands-on demonstration.

Kristen Kukla, Dunn County Extension agent, introduced the presentations.

Other speakers during the workshop included: Chris Augustin, DREC director and soil health specialist; Larry Cihacek, NDSU soil scientist; Mark Liebig, ARS Great Plains Research Laboratory; and Justin Jacobs, Williston Research Extension Center research scientist.