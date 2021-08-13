Drought causes short feed crops for livestock

Very little rain fell in July throughout North Dakota, and combined with many days of high heat, feed crops for livestock – hay, corn silage, oats and others – have been severely reduced.

Wes Dvorak, chair of the North Dakota Beef Commission and a cow/calf commercial operator of a heifer replacement feedlot southeast of Manning, N.D., says he’s been haying during the night, starting at 1 a.m. and wrapping up around 9 a.m.

“There is more humidity at night so baling all night long saves as much hay as possible. It saves the leaves, the stems, and the straw and keeps it from crumbling all up,” Dvorak said.

The hay is short from the lack of rain and dries out in the field before it can be cut.

“With this heat, it just dries out hay to nothing in a matter of a day or two,” he added.

But the hay bales are light on tonnage and grazing lands are short, especially in the center of the state.

“I need 1,150 bales of hay for winter feed to keep my cows. We are slowly getting there, but it has been pretty dry,” Dvorak said.

Ranchers not receiving moisture won’t be able to plant a cover crop for fall grazing, and everyone is searching for feed supplies.

“Guys are trying to scrap together anything they can to keep as many cows around as they can,” he said.

Dvorak’s hay fields and pastures received more moisture than some in the spring at least – but then the spigot shut off.

“I am in the west central part of the state. We got some rain early on, but we haven’t received anything since then,” he said. “Everything looked good the end of May, the beginning of June, and then from June through July, we received about an inch of rain.”