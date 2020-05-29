Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite strong demand for pasta products, durum prices have remained static.
“Durum prices are steady with no change,” said Erica Olson, marketing specialist with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that cash bids were ranging from $5.75-$6.25 when she gave her report on May 26.
“Obviously, right now the 2020 planting pace is being closely watched,” she continued. “In general, durum producers have been able to make more progress than a lot of spring wheat producers just because it has been a lot drier in western North Dakota and into Montana where a majority of the durum is grown. Although, even in those areas producers are saying they've run into some random fields that are still a bit wet.”
The May 26 Crop Progress Report indicated that 70 percent of the North Dakota durum crop had been planted, up from 47 percent the previous week. The pace is similar to last year, but still a bit behind average. In Montana, producers also have about 70 percent of the durum planted.
Looking at current crop conditions, Olson noted that the U.S. Drought Monitor now shows the area that’s classified as abnormally dry in the state has been expanding so much that now the whole western half of the state is covered. In southwest North Dakota, there is an area of moderate drought that continues to grow and that also bears watching.
“We’re going to need some precipitation soon to help along crop development and yield potential as the topsoil has become quite dry,” she said.
Looking at some of the conditions north of the border in Canada, producers there have had fairly good planting conditions of late for durum. It has been drier up there, however. For example, last week’s crop report from Saskatchewan shows that durum planting had already reached 71 percent, which is actually higher than the spring wheat planting progress there. Also, in Alberta, durum planting is nearly finished at 84 percent complete.
Looking at other areas around the world, Olson noted that in Europe there is still some concern over the dry conditions and hotter temperatures.
“Some areas did receive beneficial moisture, but then others, including portions of Italy, which is a big durum producer, still remain dry,” she said, adding that world durum production was expected to increase 5 percent this year with the majority of that in the U.S., Canada and Europe, so obviously crop conditions are going to be closely watched.
“I think the other big issue is what the final acreage numbers will actually be in the U.S. and Canada,” she continued. “Both of our planting intentions reports came out with acreage numbers that were well below expectations. In the U.S., we’re kind of expecting that our final acreage will be higher than the March report. But, of course, the million dollar question is: how much? When you visit with producers, some say they increased their acres, but then others say that they decreased their acres, so it’s tough to say.
“The other thing is we’ve had some strong yields in recent years, which helps boost production, but at this time it’s way too early to say whether that may happen again,” she added. “At the end of the day, our production increase may not be as substantial as some are estimating, especially if yields aren’t higher than average. There are definitely some concerns and a lot of unknowns on the supply side of things for durum.”
On the demand side, domestically the U.S. is still seeing strong demand for pasta products at the grocery store level. However, similar to what has been reported the last few months, durum buying has been slow.
“A lot of that is just due to the stable prices and also the expectation of higher production this year. There’s really been no rush to secure more durum supplies this year,” Olson said.
Regarding exports, through mid-May, U.S. durum sales stood at 36 million bushels, which is double the pace last year. The end of the marketing year is May 31.
“We’ll see what’s in the next report in two weeks when we close out the year, but already 32 million bushels of those sales have been shipped, so this will be one of our better export years that we’ve seen recently,” she said, adding that looking at the top markets, two-thirds of that went to Italy. Some of the other large buyers include Algeria, Belgium and Nigeria.