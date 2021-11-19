Energy crisis globally affecting agriculture

Ag and energy are closely entwined and the energy crisis across the globe has been impacting U.S. agriculture this year.

From natural gas price hikes to nitrogen fertilizer more than doubling since a year ago, inflation and massive supply chain issues causing shortages, farmers are experiencing the pinch.

The issues were front and center at NDSU’s State of the Economy virtual conference with NDSU economists speaking.

A major cause of high energy prices is rapidly recovering demand, spurred by the economy recovering faster than expected from COVID, according to Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist.

“We have seen a very rapid recovery since the beginning of 2021 and this has implications for energy both in the U.S. and globally and it has happened more quickly than expected,” Ripplinger said.

Private industry has been hesitant to increase capital spending because of COVID.

“Significant, ongoing spending is needed to bring new production online,” he said. “Even recently, we have seen businesses hesitate to make capital investments.”

This limits production and supply capacity, especially for shale oil and gas.

That has put the U.S. on a shaky footing with the supply chain, and the economy has been unable to provide many goods and services.

The trucking industry has been impacted by a shortage of truck drivers, which has also impacted recovery – nearly 80,000 truckers short.

“It is impacting our ability to move goods across the country, affecting both consumers and businesses negatively,” he said.