EPA releases critical-to-ag RFS proposal

Ag organizations had mixed reactions to the new proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending volumes for 2023-25 released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Dec. 1.

Brad Doyle, president of the American Soybean Association (ASA), said the EPA significantly dialed back annual increases in volume obligations.

ASA hoped to see 500 million gallons more for BBD (biomass-based diesel), which would have matched the anticipated rise in BBD consumption for 2023, according to Doyle. BBD is a renewable and biodegradable fuel that can be manufactured from soybean oil.

“America’s farmers have committed to the renewable fuels industry while continuing to provide the feed and food our country and other countries must have. Billions of dollars have gone into building and growing the infrastructure needed to support this industry,” Doyle said. “Instead of continuing to support available, low-emission plant-based fuel sources, EPA has changed course and seemingly is ignoring the major investments in consumer demand for BBD and other biofuels that exists right now.”

The RFS has been “critically important to agriculture,” according to Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist.

“The RFS has been critically important to ag, especially in its early years in helping support the build out of the corn, ethanol, and diesel industries, which led to a significant increase in demand for corn and soybeans here in the U.S.,” Ripplinger said.

2022 was the last year of having statutory numbers for the RFS. From 2023 and on, the EPA will be allowed determine what the RFS numbers will be.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA put out their draft rule proposing oil refineries add 20.82 billion gallons of biofuels to their fuel in 2023, 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion gallons in 2025.

For 2023, the EPA’s proposal includes an implied 15 billion gallons for conventional ethanol, which increases to 15.25 billion gallons for both 2024 and 2025.

BBD fuel requirements include: 2.82 billion gallons in 2023, 2.89 billion gallons in 2024, and 2.95 billion gallons in 2025.

Cellulosic biofuel includes: 0.72 billion gallons in 2023, 1.42 billion gallons in 2024, and 2.13 billion gallons in 2025.

Advanced biofuels include: 5.82 billion gallons in 2023, 6.62 billion gallons in 2024, and 7.43 billion gallons in 2025.

The EPA will be soliciting public comment on the proposed rule and holding a public hearing in January.

“Folks can make comments on the RFS and the EPA takes them back and then issues the final rule. The date of the final rule is still June of next year (2023),” Ripplinger said.

The National Corn Growers Association was pleased with the EPA numbers.

“We are pleased with EPA’s forward-looking approach of annual increases in the proposal,” said Tom Haag, president of National Corn Growers Association. “EPA clearly recognizes that renewable fuels like ethanol play a critical role in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, increasing U.S. energy independence, and providing long-term relief to consumers at the pump.”

According to Ripplinger, the RFS proposal is not the driver of biofuels or renewable fuels – California and its mandate for carbon-efficient fuels is the driver.

“What is important to note, for much of its history, the RFS never really drove the market like it was designed to do. If you think about where we’re at right now, we still have relatively stable growing fuel use, but we have relatively flat mandated numbers,” he said. “The mandated numbers don’t drive anything, so next year you have this number which ends up being below what is already being done with biofuels. It doesn’t do anything – and that’s what we’ve seen for most of the existence of the RFS.”

The RFS was enacted in 2005 and updated in 2007 – by expanding the way it works.

Certain businesses called “obligated parties” are required to participate in the program.

“They either have to physically handle biofuels or trade for credits (called renewable identification numbers or RINs) for somebody who does,” he said. They are required to document what they did, including the amount of RINs, every year.

Each year, the EPA announces what the renewable volume obligation (RVO) number will be required to be across the U.S. in the next year. It is usually done in the summer.

The EPA has flexibility in the RFS management, both in terms of what the law indicated, and as they created their own regulations to manage it.

“It's been a bit of a bumpy ride with inconsistent application of policy and rules and following timelines,” Ripplinger said. “Under the current and previous two administrations, basically the entire life of the RFS, it has experienced some unique attributes based on how the EPA has administered the program.”

Because the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA) does not include volumes after 2022, this is the first time that the EPA is setting these proposed biofuel volume targets without using those outlined in statute.

When setting biofuel volumes for years after 2022, the EPA must consider a variety of factors specified in the statute, including costs, air quality, climate change, implementation of the program to date, energy security, infrastructure issues, commodity prices, as well as water quality and supply.

The EPA can adjust RVOs officially based on two things: inadequate supply (not demand) or if it would cause severe economic or environmental impact to communities or industries.

“It’s important to know, the EPA has never really used this widespread number on economic impact, including the drought in 2012. That’s never been the reason, but they've certainly gone in year after year and ratcheted down the numbers,” Ripplinger said, noting that when Congress passed the second bill in 2007, they had the standards and said, “This is what we expect it to be.”

But Congress allowed the EPA to adjust those numbers and the EPA ended up adjusting them “quite dramatically.”

“The EPA never really increased that cellulosic biofuel number because there really hasn’t been much available on the market and they’ve really kind of capped the conventional biofuel mandate,” he said.

The conventional biofuel mandate, while it does not specify that it is corn ethanol, has been capped at 10 percent of the amount of gasoline sold.

“It is kind of pretending that there’s this blend wall or having a regulatory base blend wall. That has persisted for almost a decade in light of those different options they had and through a variety of different sets of conditions, both political and market-based,” he said.

Ripplinger points out the big thing to take away from this is that the EPA has asserted its authority and changed those statutory volumes quite a bit.

Separately, the EPA also issued a decision to allow canola to be used as a feedstock for renewable diesel.

Ripplinger also commented on how ethanol production has swung from a decline to back to its former levels.

“We had this dramatic decline in ethanol production in the late summer and then an equally impressive recovery or just an increase in production back to the previous levels,” he said. “A lot of this was driven by just some simple market economics. You had the old (corn) crop that was kind of expensive, and the refineries needed to do maintenance.”

In August and September, a number of refineries went offline to do maintenance right before the new crop was due to come online.

During the time when there was the significant drop in the ethanol market, corn stocks were also declining.

“There wasn't oversupply,” he added.

The amount of gasoline sold throughout the summer was “kind of choppy,” and then gasoline refilled all its lines.

“I take this as kind of a proxy for a blend.We have long heard that there is an E-10 blend wall, and in some cases, there is a regulatory blend wall based on vapor pressure and emissions,” Ripplinger said.

The idea got around that the blend wall could not be higher because no one would put in flex fuel pumps, and no one had flex fuel vehicles, anyway, even though there were drivers ready to do that.

“What we’ve seen since the recovery from COVID is that use is far higher than that 10 percent level, partially because of E-15,” he said.

Additionally, there is an E-15 waiver currently because of high energy prices. It’s an emergency declared by the administration.

“E-15 is widely available, and there are also E-85 sales in certain markets, including California because of their low carbon fuel standard,” Ripplinger said.

Ag economists are interested in what will happen to the transportation fuel industry as winter arrives.

“Things should slow as the economy enters recession if it hasn’t already, and we’ll see what that will mean to gasoline and biofuel sales,” he concluded.