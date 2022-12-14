Epitome Energy to build soybean crush plant in Grand Forks

Epitome Energy announced it will build its new $400 million soybean crushing plant in Grand Forks, N.D.

The plant will be able to process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans per year into crude degummed soybean oil, meal, and hulls.

Dennis Egan, founder and CEO of Epitome Energy, said the plant would process about 120,000 bushels of soybeans daily, operating around the clock, 350 days a year.

“The facility will be an economic driver in the region and support area farmers by reducing travel times for crops, generating higher soy prices, expanding market access, and providing a reliable source of meat, oil, and feed for other agribusinesses,” he said.

Epitome Energy plans to have about 60 million gallons of crude gummed vegetable oil that can go on for further processing in a number of industries.

The main industry the soybean oil will go to is renewable diesel.

“This industry is going to (increase) from about a billion gallons on an annual basis and some indicate that it could top 5 billion gallons of renewable diesel – everything from BP to Marathon Oil in the state of North Dakota to Phillips 66 World Energy and that list continues to grow,” he said.

The soy meal will go into the huge livestock industry in the region.

“We’ll have about 940,000 tons of meal,” Egan said.

Epitome Energy found livestock in the region, including cattle, hogs, and turkeys, could utilize the meal.

“We’ve had extensive conversations with the hog industry just north in Canada. They grow over 4 million hogs on an annual basis and they all eat soybean meal,” he said.

Egan said soybeans have created news in North Dakota with the soybean crush facilities – ADM, Spiritwood, and Casselton.

“Most recently, the Casselton project has been permitted, and if you go out on their site right now, they’ve already started moving dirt and they submitted their air permit,” he said.

Keith Lund, president and CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, said Epitome Energy “builds on the agribusiness that’s been developed over half a century to a century.”

“With this project and the Fufeng USA (wet corn mill) project with corn, we’ll be adding value to six different crops across the region, which is a tremendous value to regional agricultural producers,” he said.

The site will be on 55 acres and they’ll have access to purchase additional acres for future development. The site is close to the railroad and will use the CP rail for a transload facility.

“Local farmers are excited about the opportunity to bring their beans so that we can make soybean meal and oil to help other agribusinesses in the region and in the country,” Egan said. “Traditionally, soybean farmers in the Red River Valley have shipped soybeans to the West Coast to be exported overseas, and for many in the region, the nearest processing facility is more than 100 miles away.”

Epitome Energy estimates that its soy crushing facility will strengthen farmers’ basis for soybeans by 20-25 cents per bushel.

Epitome Energy originally planned to build its soybean crush facility in Crookston, Minn., but Egan, the former mayor of Red Wing, Minn., said they decided to switch to Grand Forks after the permitting process drug on for more than 16 months.

Egan said they hope to start construction on the crush facility during the second quarter of 2023.

“It is about a 20-month construction process and then we will be operational and crushing beans by the fall of 2025, depending on any delays of equipment that could happen,” he concluded.