Evenson enjoys career as agronomy specialist

According to Travis Evenson, a job that combines agriculture, farming, and working with people has been “exceptionally rewarding.”

Evenson is an agronomy specialist at Wholesale Ag Products in Underwood, N.D., whose territory includes the central and western regions of the state. The business has evolved into one of the most trusted sources in the region for chemical and seed.

“It is a career for me at this point, and it has been exceptionally rewarding. I enjoy working with farmers and making product recommendations that help improve crop yields and quality,” he said.

Throughout the spring and summer, Evenson rotates through seed recommendations, scouting fields, and chemical application recommendations.

“It can require some creative thinking with the various management techniques and crop rotations,” he said. “Not only do you need to know what will work with the current field’s needs, but you need to think ahead to next year and be aware of residual [chemicals].”

He has gained knowledge and experience with different diseases and pests, along with understanding varying soils and farm practices.

“It’s an ideal career for someone who enjoys working outside, interacting with people, and being innovative,” he said. “Technology is advancing quickly and it’s fun to be a part of the change.”

Unfortunately, this has been a trying year for farmers across the state.

“We are experiencing the worst drought in decades in some areas in North Dakota,” he said. “There are a lot of tough-looking crops out there. Right now, at Wholesale Ag, we are trying to get guys by with as few expenses as possible and set them up as best we can for next year.