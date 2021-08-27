Examining harvest weed seed control solutions

As farmers across the state jump in their combines to start cutting small grains and pulses, NDSU weed scientists want to remind them about the importance of combine cleanouts between fields and after harvest.

During field days at the Dickinson Research Extension Center field in July, producers were checking out the combines that Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist, and Caleb Dalley, NDSU weed scientist at the Hettinger Research Extension Center, brought to demonstrate post-harvest cleanout.

“It is always fun to look at equipment, but what I really want producers to see is some of the different foreign materials in weed seeds that we can find in combines, and for them to get a good idea of where these weed seeds can hide within combines,” Ikley explained.

The weed seeds were hidden – and not so hidden – throughout debris on the combines.

Ikley discussed a research project conducted by one of his colleagues at the University of Wisconsin, along with a fellow weed scientist, where nine farmers stopped frequently while harvesting and cleaned out their combines.

“The farmers sent in whatever junk they pulled off of their combines,” he said.

The research project found that as farmers go through a combine, they find most weed seeds in the header – about 50 percent.

That’s not a surprise, but there was some 30 percent of weed seeds found in the feeder house and about 20 percent in the rock trap, with the rest of the weedy material back in the rotor and throughout the rest of the combine.