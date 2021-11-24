Family Roots Farm raises produce, meats in southeastern ND

CHRISTINE, N.D. – Jen Skoog, who owns Family Roots Farm in the southeastern region of the state, started a farm to be able to raise locally grown produce and meat on the same property that her husband, Ryan, grows corn and soybeans. She wanted to raise food not only for her family, but for her friends and her community to enjoy, as well.

The couple operates a generational family farm that is 1,500 acres. Jen uses 15 acres out of that, with 3.5 acres set aside for the garden produce and fruit, while another 7 acres is used to raise livestock.

“We are different farmers and we have our own farms, but we help each other out,” Jen said, adding they have recently finished corn and bean harvest. “I am what I call a homestead farmer – small scale, keep it simple, loving the land.”

The Skoogs farms in an area that is known for great land that receives good rainfall annually, on average.

“I live right on the Red River Valley, which is one of the most gorgeous places I have ever been and I have ever lived,” Jen said. “I would never give it up for the world.”

Recently, Jen was part of the Farm Dreams Workshop, which was an online workshop organized by the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resource Management and Sustainability (FARRMS), where she openly talked to other ‘farm dreamers’ about what it really took to start a farm operation. She has been part of the FARRMS family, saying the Farm Beginnings program helped her when she wanted to start her farm.

“I am an open book. I wish people were more honest with me when I first started farming,” she said.