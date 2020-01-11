FARGO, N.D. – In what has become a long-running tradition for over 20 years, farmers and crop advisors will have the opportunity to participate in a pair of Extension events later this month – Wild World of Weeds on Jan. 21, followed by NDSU’s Soil and Soil Water Workshop on Jan. 22.
Wild World of Weeds
This year marks the 22nd annual Wild World of Weeds workshop, according to Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist and coordinator of the event. This year’s keynote speaker will be Mark VanGessel from the University of Delaware.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of Dr. VanGessel finding the first case of glyphosate-resistant horseweed in the U.S.,” Ikley said. “His keynote address will cover 20 years of research dedicated to controlling this weed.”
The one-day event will also provide updates on weed control and herbicide research conducted by the NDSU faculty. Topics of interest will include major challenges in weed control, such as resistant weeds, Palmer amaranth, dicamba injury, as well as other issues.
In addition, this year’s workshop will feature a poster session during registration that will provide more weed science information for those who wish to learn more before the official program begins. Posters will be on display throughout the day for viewing.
The following is a summary of the agenda for the Wild World of Weeds:
7:30 a.m., Registration and posters on display
8:20 a.m., Opening remarks by Joe Ikley
8:30 a.m., Tom Peters, Extension sugarbeet agronomist and weed control specialist
8:50 a.m., Caleb Dalley, weed control research at Hettinger REC
9:10 a.m., Greta Gramig will address non-chemical weed control
9:30 a.m., Kirk Howatt presents annual weed control in small grains and row crops
10:00 a.m., Break in 2nd floor hallway
10:20 a.m., Mike Christoffers will discuss weed genetics
10:40 a.m., Mike Ostlie, research weed science at Carrington REC
11:00 a.m., Greg Endres, Extension crop specialist at Carrington REC
11:20 a.m., Harlene Hatterman-Valenti will discuss high-value crop production
11:40 a.m., Andy Robinson, Extension potato agronomist
12 p.m., Lunch in Lower Atrium – graduate student research presentations
1:00 p.m., Alexa Lystad, Extension sugarbeet agronomy and weed control
1:15 p.m., Kelly Satrom, annual weed control in small grains and row crops
1:30 p.m., Andrej Svyantek will discuss high-value crop production
1:45 p.m., Aaron Froemke, annual weed control in small grains and row crops
2:00 p.m., Keynote address with Dr. Mark VanGessel
3:00 p.m., Break in 2nd floor hallway
3:20 p.m., Andrew Thostenson will discuss pesticide programs
3:50 p.m., Brett Miller, Syngenta Crop Protection
4:00 p.m., Brian Jenks, research weed scientist at North Central REC in Minot
4:30 p.m., Joe Ikley, Extension weed control specialist
5:00 p.m., Adjourn
The workshop is open to all, but participants must pre-register and pre-payfor adequate seating and lunch count numbers. The registration fee through Jan. 10 is $100, and the fee increases to $140 when registering between Jan. 11-21.
To register, go to: https://epayment.ndsu.nodak.edu/C22800 ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=1149&SINGLESTORE=true
For registration questions contact Nathan Haugrud at Nathan.haugrud@ndsu.edu or call at 701-231-6620.
Seven (7) CEU credits for the Certified Crop Advisor Program will be given for this workshop.
Soil and Soil Water Workshop
This workshop will again be held at the FargoDome on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m., and runs until 8:15 a.m., in the upper level. A continental breakfast will be served during registration.
The program will start promptly at 8:15 a.m., according to Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist and one of the coordinators of the program. During the day there will be a few breaks and a catered lunch provided. The program concludes at 5 p.m.
Following is a list of the main topics that will be covered during the day:
- “Review of N.D. Nutrient Recommendations,” with David Franzen
- “Soil Aggregation,” with Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension soil specialist
- “Sulfur Responses in Corn and Wheat in N.D. and Northwest Minnesota,” by Jasper Teboh, soil scientist at Carrington REC
- “Physics of Soil Compaction and Remediation,” with Aaron Daigh, NDSU assistant professor of Soil Physics
- “Soil Fertility of Soybeans & Recent N.D. Recommendation Changes,” by Chris Augustin, Extension soil health specialist at North Central REC in Minot.
- “Micromorphology of Soils and its Implications,” with David Hopkins, NDSU associate professor in soils science
- “Salinity, Soil, Water & Biology,” by Caley Gasch, NDSU assistant professor of Soil Health Research
- “Wheat Growth and Development as Related to N and P,” with Jay Goos, NDSU Soil Science professor
- “Soil Recommendations After the Largest Oil Spill in U.S. History – the Tioga Experience,” with NDSU Soil Science program leader, Tom Desutter
- “Cover Crop Management for Sugarbeets,” by Amitava Chatterjee, NDSU associate professor of Soil Science
Pre-registration for this event is required. Early bird registration made on Jan. 10 or before is $100, and $120 if made after that date. The following is the registration link:
https://epayment.ndus.nodak.edu/C22800_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=21&SINGLESTORE=true
Those with registration questions should contact Niki Lynnes at niki.lynnes@ndsu.edu.
CEU Credits offered for the entire day: 3 credits for Nutrient Management and 4.5 credits for Soil and Water.