Editor’s Note: Throughout Farm & Ranch Guide’s history, there have been many staff and others in the ag industry who have contributed to the publication’s success. While we couldn’t name every person in this article, we’re grateful for all of their contributions.
“Producer Progress – that’s the first thing I read when I get my copy of Farm & Ranch Guide every two weeks,” said a farmer earlier this year visiting the Farm & Ranch Guide booth at the KFYR Agri-International in Bismarck. “I like to read about how other guys are doing, and I also enjoy Rodney Nelson’s column, ‘Up Sims Creek,’ too. He makes me laugh every time.”
The farmer was speaking to Ruth Borlaug, who with her husband, David Borlaug, founded Farm & Ranch Guide 40 years ago.
Beginning with the first issue published May 9, 1980, farmers and ranchers have gathered around the coffee pot in the shop in the early morning before heading out for the day, grabbing the weathered Farm & Ranch Guide to read as they wait for the rest of the crew to show up.
“We have always had devoted readers,” David said.
Through good times and rough times, Farm & Ranch Guide has been delivered to producers’ mailboxes. In the last two decades, producers have also found Farm & Ranch Guide on the Internet (www.farmandranchguide.com) and can read it on their phone or tablet whenever they want.
As the paper celebrates its 40th anniversary, we wanted to reflect on the past four decades of serving North Dakota, and Red River Valley farmers and ranchers.
The birth of Farm & Ranch Guide
In the late 1970s, the Borlaug family was busy publishing and putting together four weekly newspapers in Washburn, Wilton, Underwood and Center, N.D.
“I was the advertising manager in our operation and started some initiatives. One of those was a farm page – just one page – of local farm news that we would put in all of our weeklies,” David said.
Then he had another idea – a bonus shopper for dealers to advertise equipment, tools, fencing – all things needed around the farm and ranch.
“Around 1979, we put out a farm shopper tabloid and bulk-mailed it to rural mailboxes in a five-county area,” he said. “We found that advertisers really wanted to advertise with us.”
Initially, it went to the same counties in south central North Dakota that the weeklies went to, and early popularity led to the creation of Farm & Ranch Guide.
“With that success, we decided to put together an entire farm tabloid and that was the beginning,” David said. “It took off dramatically. Within a few short months, it became a very successful publication.
“We started carrying equipment advertising with prices on it,” David continued. “While we introduced pricing, it became competitive and everyone started doing it. That was the single greatest contribution we gave to agriculture and to producers.”
What drove the paper’s early success was its “local” feel.
“We were local, local, local. What made us different in the early days is we were strictly a farm and ranch paper, and we featured local producers with local news stories,” David said.
Mid-1980s bring further growth
Farm & Ranch Guide grew quickly in the mid-1980s, both in terms of page counts and farmers reached.
“We hit 180 pages going to 40,000 farmers and ranchers at its peak, which, by the size of the paper today, would actually be like 300 pages,” David said. “It became too much for mail bags. It was put on pallets and moved into a semi to take it to the post office.”
By the later months of 1985, Farm & Ranch Guide had grown so large and was so popular, the Borlaugs sold their weeklies and concentrated on Farm & Ranch Guide alone.
The growth of the paper correlated with the arrival of national advertising, which came about through David’s relationship with J.L. Farmakis, Inc., out of Connecticut, a company that continues to work with Farm & Ranch Guide today.
“J.L. Farmakis started selling national advertising for chemical and seed companies for us, and we had large full-color pages and seven or eight sections of color pages,” David said.
Later, David moved on from FRG to be the president of the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation at Washburn. After Lewis & Clark became a state park, the Foundation moved to the Capital Gallery in Bismarck.
Ruth still runs the Farm & Ranch Guide booth at farm shows, including KMOT in Minot and Big Iron in Fargo, where she talks with local farmers and ranchers.
Early staff integral to success
The first Farm & Ranch Guide editor was Lyndon Anderson, who wrote for the Borlaug family for many years, including when he attended NDSU.
In addition, David hired Cheryl Kalvoda who, behind the scenes, was integral to the paper’s success for decades. Not one issue of Farm & Ranch Guide was sent to press without being looked over by her first.
“Cheryl was a wonderful addition to our staff,” he said.
Ted Bolton, one of the original sales reps in the early-1980s, still represents Farm & Ranch Guide today.
“I actually first hired his wife, Margie, and then Ted got out of the Air Force and started working with us, too. It was a two-for-one and they covered the entire northern half of North Dakota,” he said.
Ted said he appreciated every advertiser they met with, as advertisers kept Farm & Ranch Guide strong and supported farm and ranch country.
“In those days, there were many independent implement dealers, and nearly every little town had an International Harvester dealer, John Deere dealer or Case dealer. Even the tiny burg of Ryder, N.D., had a dealership called Ted’s Garage, and everyone wanted to be in the big, new regional farm paper,” Ted said. There were no cell phones, fax machines or Internet, “so it was face-to-face contact and handwritten ad copy, which took a lot of time. But it was well worth it.”
“Advertisers were so excited to see their ad for the first time when they got the publication in the mail, and what really made them happy were the phone call inquiries they would receive after their ad came out,” Ted said.
“In Harvey, it took several hours just to see all the customers in that little town. There was Bentz Implement, an IHC dealer, Keller Implement representing John Deere, plus Kuhn Manufacturing and Faul Manufacturing. Add to that the car dealerships, lumberyard, auctioneers – we stopped in Harvey for an entire day every two weeks,” Ted said.
David soon hired columnist Doreen Rosevold, who wrote – and continues to write – one of the most popular and widely-read columns in the paper, “Farmwife Diary.” She was Farm & Ranch Guide’s first columnist.
“When we started Farm & Ranch Guide, I found out she lived on a ranch, and I asked her to write about her life on the ranch,” David said. “She was a gifted writer and her children grew up with her column.”
As it turned out, Doreen had a flare for humor, yet an empathy and an optimism for agriculture rarely found in columnists.
“I have lived on a farm for all but two years of my life, so agriculture is in my blood, even though I have also worked in other professions,” Doreen said. “I think as people, we share many of the same concerns, experiences, hopes, dreams, and fears. We don’t always have a venue to express them or we are afraid to say them out loud.”
David also hired Gail Mantz in 1989 as a typesetter, but she became much more. Gail could lay out the publication with its ads and news and prepare it for print faster than just about anyone. She still works for the paper today as the Country Living editor.
“Back then, I’d typeset the entire paper on an old Comp IV typesetter that had no memory. If you forgot to load the film or accidently used the wrong font or type size, everything had to be reset from the beginning by hand! The same thing happened if your chemicals were weak – you could lose a whole morning’s typesetting,” Gail said with a laugh.
Within the Country Living section of Farm & Ranch Guide, Gail has filtered through thousands of recipes – mostly sent in by readers – and organized them into themes for print into the paper’s recipe column, The Recipe Box.
Recipes would be so popular that Gail compiled them into recipe books that readers could buy.
“The recipe column was originally called ‘The Answer Column.’ It was a place farmwives could write in asking for certain recipes they had tasted somewhere or had lost,” she said. “Nearly everyone that sends their recipes in also wants to share how much they and their spouses enjoy the paper and what a valuable tool it has been for them. I have always been grateful for the great response from our readers supporting the recipe column – it’s what keeps it going.”
Another key member of Farm & Ranch Guide’s growth was former livestock representative, Terry Robinson. Livestock has always been key to the success of the paper, especially with the livestock industry in North Dakota, including commercial ranchers and seedstock livestock producers.
“The livestock component was a huge part of Farm & Ranch Guide’s success and that was made possible by Terry Robinson,” David said.
Robinson represented breeders at bull sales and bridged Farm & Ranch Guide with the livestock community in North Dakota. Robinson has since passed away and Kirby Goettsch is the current livestock representative for the paper.
In the mid-1990s, a production manager was added to the staff. Key to the growth and modernization of Farm & Ranch Guide, Lorie Pletan was instrumental through several process changes over the next 20-plus years that brought the paper into the 21st Century. Under her guidance, the paper was able to grow in both size and staff.
Face of Farm & Ranch Guide for 24 years
Mark Conlon became editor of Farm & Ranch Guide on Feb. 14, 1994. He became well known for being able to tap into what producers in every region of the state wanted to read about, and for always having a local North Dakota/Northwest Minnesota slant to farm and livestock news.
“Farm & Ranch Guide gave producers information that would help them in their operations, help them investigate the current and best trends in production, as well as the new methods/trends that were just beginning,” Mark said.
He started Farm & Ranch Guide’s Producer Progress Reports, a first for farm publications. That segment continues to be one of the most well-read sections of the paper, following producers for an entire season – crop producers in the spring/summer and livestock producers in the fall/winter.
“I had many readers over the years comment on how much they enjoyed reading those reports, as it gave them a better glimpse into different farming/ranching operations,” Mark said. “The reports let producers know what others were going through and how they were dealing with their various issues. It was kind of a support system for many.”
With Mark leading the publication, the focus for Farm & Ranch Guide wasn’t on the “exposé” type of article, but rather on “giving farmers and ranchers information that would best help them in their endeavors, including giving market information and a little entertainment, as well,” he explained. Mark ensured there was “a little something for the entire farm/ranch family, and I believe we were successful in our efforts.”
When he started, Mark and one other writer provided all of the local content. They were helped with information from ag commodity groups/organizations and Extension services.
“We’ve had hundreds of readers comment how much they enjoyed the paper, not only for the articles, but also for all the advertisements. Many referred to it as their ‘farming bible,’” Mark added. He’s since retired but continues to provide marketing columns for Farm & Ranch Guide.
“It was sad leaving all the people I got to know and work with over my 24 years, but it was the right time for me and my family to step back from the daily grind,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and am grateful for the opportunity to have served the farmers and ranchers of the region for all those years.”
Editorial staff
In April 1998, Andrea Johnson was hired to help provide stories from eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.
“At the time, there was some talk of starting a Minnesota paper, but it wasn’t until four years later in May 2002 that Minnesota Farm Guide began, with just Andrea and myself providing content for both papers,” Mark said.
The first edition of Minnesota Farm Guide was published May 17, 2002, and like Farm & Ranch Guide, was immediately successful.
“I have always loved the way farmers and ranchers in our region listen and respond carefully to questions. Their thoughtful approach to production agriculture has served them well,” Andrea said.
Dale Hildebrant was hired by Mark in October 2002.
“I have been proud to be associated with a farm publication that seeks out the positive side of agriculture and works really hard to convey that message to our readers,” Dale said.
Ryan Crossingham was named the current editor of Farm & Ranch Guide in 2019.
“My favorite part of my time at Farm & Ranch Guide has been all the different people who have helped contribute to producing our papers and getting to not only work with all of them, but getting to know them,” Ryan said. “People have come and gone through the years, but we've really had a great group to work with and I've always been proud to be a part of this group. There are truly a lot of wonderful people involved with our papers.” Ryan has guided the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most of the staff working from home, taking full use of the Internet and email.
Ryan likes the partnership Farm & Ranch Guide has with agriculture and producers, and believes it is the publication’s job to always serve local producers.
“It’s a challenging time for farmers right now. I believe it’s our job to do our part in helping farmers in any way we can. That may be through letting them know about new products that can help the bottom line; new practices that can increase efficiency throughout their operations; or simply providing a laugh or a smile after a long day in the field or on the ranch,” he said. “Our job is to serve as a conduit between our readers and advertisers, and we plan on fulfilling that job for years to come.”
As Farm & Ranch Guide celebrates its 40th anniversary, it continues to have a solid readership – and a good reputation among farmers.
“It’s an honor to serve our local farmers and ranchers, and they deserve the best from us,” Ryan concluded.