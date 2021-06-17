Farm & Ranch Guide Journalist Dale Hildebrant, 1948-2021

Dale Lee Hildebrant, 73, Valley City, and formerly of Rogers, died Monday, June 14 at Mercy Hospital, Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 18 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.
Mr. Hildebrant was born March 10, 1948, at Valley City, ND, the son of Willard and Dorothy (Nelson) Hildebrant. He attended grade school in Rogers and was a member of the first 10th grade class at North Central. He graduated from North Central High School in 1966.
Upon his high school graduation, Dale enrolled in Iowa State University, in Ames, Iowa, and he graduated with a B.S. in Agricultural Communications in 1971.
He then returned to the family farm in Stewart Township where he farmed with his parents, specializing in dairy and grain farming. He first used his journalism training from 1973-1975 by writing a weekly ag page in the Valley City Times Record. Dale was elected as Stewart Township Clerk in 1974 and held that position until 2002. He retired from farming in 1994.
In July 1994, Dale was named Secretary/Manager of the North Dakota Winter Show and held that position until 2001.
In 2002 he started writing full-time for the Farm & Ranch Guide until 2019. After that, he did freelance work.
Dale also served as Secretary of the North Dakota Association of Fairs from 2008-2020.
He held memberships in many civic and service organizations in Valley City including the Optimists, Lions, Kiwanis, Elks, Eagles and Masonic Lodge. He served on the Board of Directors for the Valley City Chamber of Commerce for 8 years.
Dale was the recipient of several awards throughout his career: Optimist of the Year – Valley City Optimist Club – 2001 Hi-Line Award – Valley City Chamber of Commerce – 2008 Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition – outstanding & invaluable service to the community – March 2000 – Representative Earl Pomeroy Honorary American FFA Degree – National FFA Organization – 2000 Milton D. Hakel Award – For Excellence in Agricultural Journalism – National Farmers Union – 2016.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. He taught Sunday School, Bible School and served as church council president. He was also active in the conference and synod organizations of the ELCA and served as the president of the Jamestown Conference for several years.
Survivors are two sisters, Jean (Glen) Clayton, Grand Forks, and Joan (John) Wishek, Wishek, and two brothers, John Hildebrant, Wyoming, and James (Patti) Hildebrant, Valley City. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Earl.