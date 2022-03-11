Farm succession plan offers chance to share legacy

OWATONNA, Minn. – Farm succession is not an easy topic, so fortunately there are professionals who help with planning and carrying out your wishes.

At a minimum, everyone 18 and over needs a Power of Attorney and a Health Care Directive in case a disability occurs, recommends Leah Gilbert, Esq., of Gilbert Legal, PLLC, in Waconia, Minn.

For long-time farmers, partners, and their families, planning for disability or death becomes more complicated. Farm succession planning is something that needs to be completed and needs updating from time to time.

“Every situation is different,” said Gilbert during a recent phone interview. “There are no cookie-cutter plans that are going to work in estate planning, especially for farmers.”

Working with farmers on succession planning often requires identifying the farmer’s goals. Many farming families have put blood, sweat, and tears into building their operation, some through multiple generations. It’s more than just passing down assets to the next generation, it also includes their values, Gilbert said.

“In many situations, it is not just about the farm,” Gilbert said. “It’s how we keep peace in the family, minimize conflict, or how we keep holidays happy.”

Successfully passing on a farming operation to the next generation is a difficult task, though. Some farmers who are nearing retirement still have parents living who control the land and operation. Others have no heirs that want to farm.