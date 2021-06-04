Farmers, manufacturers adapt to supply, demand challenges

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Increased equipment demand, supply chain challenges, and soaring steel costs have affected the ability of farm equipment manufacturers and dealers to supply equipment and parts to farmers.

“We are seeing a spike in demand to update farm equipment now that commodity prices are getting stronger and there is more positivity out there,” said Bruce Johnson, director of sales and marketing at Summers Manufacturing, Inc.

Summers Manufacturing is an all employee-owned farm equipment manufacturer based in Devils Lake, N.D., with an assembly plant/parts and service facility in Aberdeen, S.D.

At the same time that demand has increased, farm equipment manufacturers have been seeing disruptions along the supply chain and shipping issues.

Manufacturers are short on the products needed to make equipment, and product inventory is low as the country slowly recovers from COVID-19.

“As demand is increasing, a lot of the supply chain has gotten distracted over the past few years. It has been hard to get materials,” Johnson said.

To help handle those challenges, Summers Manufacturing has launched an advanced order program for farmers who are looking to update their tillage equipment and other products the company manufactures.

Summers Manufacturing is setting the cost of the equipment at the current price, with delivery in spring 2022. Incentives are offered for advanced orders and all of their products carry warranties.

“We understand some farmers want to wait and see if they are going to get rain this spring, but we have many producers wanting to get equipment on order to make sure they get it for next spring,” he said.