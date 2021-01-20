Farms/ranches stay profitable through SARE

In unstable years, when farm income is low, producers might consider applying for Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) grants.

But SARE also helps farmers and ranchers with information and research on updated technology so they can stay profitable.

Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension specialist for livestock systems and SARE state coordinator, points out the program is open in all areas of the country and is a federally-funded program.

“SARE provides grants and outreach to producers to advance sustainable innovations to the whole of American agriculture,” Hoppe said.

People add value to foods, and we need funding to do research how to produce food in a sustainable way.

Thirty years ago, SARE started as a grassroots organization under a different name.

The grassroots approach has allowed SARE to channel millions of grant dollars toward production and marketing practices that bring direct benefit to local farmers and ranchers, their communities and the nation's land and water resources.

SARE’s most popular program is its grants to farmers and ranchers.

“SARE provides funds to producers to research different ideas, make a difference in their lives and share it with their rural communities,” he said.

It is important in food production to share research and information, and that information is never better than when it comes from another farmer or a trusted source.

The SARE model is set up with four different regions with regional councils that set priorities and make grants. Those regions divided up as the West, South, North Central and Northeast regions. Montana falls under the West region, while North Dakota and Minnesota fall under the North Central region.