Farms/ranches stay profitable through SARE

In unstable years, when farm income is low, producers might consider applying for Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) grants.
But SARE also helps farmers and ranchers with information and research on updated technology so they can stay profitable.
Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension specialist for livestock systems and SARE state coordinator, points out the program is open in all areas of the country and is a federally-funded program.
“SARE provides grants and outreach to producers to advance sustainable innovations to the whole of American agriculture,” Hoppe said.
People add value to foods, and we need funding to do research how to produce food in a sustainable way.
Thirty years ago, SARE started as a grassroots organization under a different name.
The grassroots approach has allowed SARE to channel millions of grant dollars toward production and marketing practices that bring direct benefit to local farmers and ranchers, their communities and the nation's land and water resources.
SARE’s most popular program is its grants to farmers and ranchers.
“SARE provides funds to producers to research different ideas, make a difference in their lives and share it with their rural communities,” he said.
It is important in food production to share research and information, and that information is never better than when it comes from another farmer or a trusted source.
The SARE model is set up with four different regions with regional councils that set priorities and make grants. Those regions divided up as the West, South, North Central and Northeast regions. Montana falls under the West region, while North Dakota and Minnesota fall under the North Central region.
SARE outreach produces practical information for farming and ranching production, such as how alternative crops can improve yield and profit.
“We have updated our cover crops information booklet three times now,” Hoppe said.
SARE partners with other USDA agencies and land grant universities.
“They have partners in order to have more programs about producing sustainable food,” he said.
Producers who are successful in getting a grant funded are engaged in projects that address the three pillars of sustainability: people who depend on agriculture, whether raising or consuming food; stewardship of the nation’s land and water; and profitability over the long-term.
“It is like a three-legged stool. You need all three legs to make it work,” Hoppe said. “With profitability, we need to be profitable with our farm and ranch business or our businesses don’t survive – they disappear.”
SARE is a people-based system, an environmental system and a profitable system.
“SARE covers across the whole nation. There are ideas that may work in one area but may not work in another area. It is not a cookie cutter system,” Hoppe said.
SARE partners with Extension and other professionals in every state and island protectorate.
Beyond the information provided online, the SARE program has invested in more than 5,000 projects nationwide.
“People do look to SARE for funds,” he said.
Farmer and rancher grants are one of the main grants given each year.
“The farmer/rancher grants are the most popular. Once a year, you write an application and from there, funds can be provided. Up to three farmers can research or teach an idea they have developed on their farm or ranch,” Hoppe explained.
In 2020, the farmers in North Dakota receiving grants were:
- Derek Lowstuter of Folly Hill Farm, near Bismarck, N.D., who received funding for his project on “Development of an Integrated Ventilation, Thermal Mass and Lighting System for the First Deep Winter Greenhouse (DWG) in North Dakota.”
- Megan Mahoney of MaHoney Bees and Queens in Jamestown, N.D., who received funding for her project on “Honeybee Breeding Program Designed for the Commercial Beekeeping Industry to Provide Sustainable Breeding Stock Using Artificial Insemination.”
- James Ryan, an organic farmer near Balfour, who received funding for “Organic No-till in Perennial Cover Crops.”
The SARE program has a huge outreach.
“SARE is the engine for agriculture for small and large farms and ranches. It backs communities all over the country,” said one farmer who had received a grant. “Farmers learn from other farmers.”
For more information, see https://www.sare.org.