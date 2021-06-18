Feland brothers build homemade sprayer in north central ND

With any generational farm, traditions are passed down through the years. For the Feland family in north central North Dakota, a family tradition of building their own sprayers seems to be formulating.
“Grandpa, way back when he was buying sprayers, said the booms would never hold up on them, so he got started in 1961 building his own,” said Cole Feland, a fifth-generation farmer who farms with his brother, Ty.
Cole’s grandfather, Duane, made a number of his own sprayers. One model was built out of a half-ton pickup. Another was created with a stripped down a Volkswagen Beetle that had an aluminum cab with 75-foot booms on it.
“He built that one in the 1960s and 1970s, but they kept getting bigger after that,” Cole said.
In 1976, Duane found a fairly new pickup, cut two feet out of the middle of the cab and pushed it together, allowing him to see out of both windows to view each boom – which extended about 100 feet.
“He used that one all the way until Dad started farming,” Cole said. “He did a lot of custom spraying with that one. He used it all the way until 2004. My dad and uncle then built their own sprayer in 2004 and another in 2007, both of which are still being used today.”
Cole, 23, and Ty, 25, are just getting into farming themselves, operating land in Sherwood, N.D. The brothers started off utilizing a purchased sprayer from a manufacturer, but they kept running into expensive issues and problems with it.
“The engine was wide open all the time and it used a lot of fuel,” Cole said. “When it broke down, all the parts were so expensive that we could barely afford to fix it.”
Being young farmers, the brothers couldn’t afford to trade off every few years, and they looked into buying a new sprayer, but they couldn’t afford that either, so they decided they would just build their own, just as their grandfather and father did before them.
The brothers bought a 2013 Kenworth T800 truck from a Ritchie Brothers auction in Edmonton for the base of their new sprayer. They put big 800/55R46 tires on the back to hold up their massive 2,800-gallon tank.
“We decided to go 165 feet of boom made out of aluminum flagpoles. They’re equipped with CapstanAG’s individual nozzle control, as well as a turn compensation and John Deere auto steer,” Cole explained. “We finally finished it and it was ready to go for spraying season this year.”
Cole says the sprayer they’ve built should last them until they’re done farming.
“The cool part about these truck sprayers is that if something new comes out, we can slap it on and try it out,” he said. “The sprayer can get bigger and bigger – we just have to keep working on it. It’s a big money saver for us.”
When it comes to operating their homemade sprayer, outside of it taking a little while to get used to driving it, Cole says they’re really “bulletproof” machines.
“Everything is so simple on it,” he said. “If the pump goes out, it’s just two bolts and you can put a new pump on it. We made it as simple as we could.”
Friends and neighbors have enjoyed coming over to see the Feland’s project.
“They can’t believe the size of it,” he said. “A lot of work was put into it, but it’s been a fun project. It took us a couple winters to put it all together, but we’ve been spraying with it so far this spring.”
The Feland brothers planted soybeans, wheat, and canola this year, but like all farmers across the state, they’re hoping for some moisture.
“It’s real dry over here and we’re hurting for some rain, but we’ve been spraying some beans and the machine is running well. We’re fine-tuning it, but it’s been rolling pretty smooth,” Cole concluded.