Feland brothers build homemade sprayer in north central ND

With any generational farm, traditions are passed down through the years. For the Feland family in north central North Dakota, a family tradition of building their own sprayers seems to be formulating.

“Grandpa, way back when he was buying sprayers, said the booms would never hold up on them, so he got started in 1961 building his own,” said Cole Feland, a fifth-generation farmer who farms with his brother, Ty.

Cole’s grandfather, Duane, made a number of his own sprayers. One model was built out of a half-ton pickup. Another was created with a stripped down a Volkswagen Beetle that had an aluminum cab with 75-foot booms on it.

“He built that one in the 1960s and 1970s, but they kept getting bigger after that,” Cole said.

In 1976, Duane found a fairly new pickup, cut two feet out of the middle of the cab and pushed it together, allowing him to see out of both windows to view each boom – which extended about 100 feet.

“He used that one all the way until Dad started farming,” Cole said. “He did a lot of custom spraying with that one. He used it all the way until 2004. My dad and uncle then built their own sprayer in 2004 and another in 2007, both of which are still being used today.”

Cole, 23, and Ty, 25, are just getting into farming themselves, operating land in Sherwood, N.D. The brothers started off utilizing a purchased sprayer from a manufacturer, but they kept running into expensive issues and problems with it.

“The engine was wide open all the time and it used a lot of fuel,” Cole said. “When it broke down, all the parts were so expensive that we could barely afford to fix it.”