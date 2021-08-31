Fendt Rogator 900 Series height adjustment a ‘game changer’

What started as a napkin drawing that expanded to over a dozen patents has just revolutionized the self-propelled farm sprayer industry.

The Fendt Rogator 900 Series, touted as the most significant revision since AgChem came out with their first drivable sprayer in 1972, adjusts between its standard height clearance of (56-60 inches) and high clearance (72-76 inches) in 45 seconds.

The machine chassis and spray system hydraulically raise up with the push of one button.

This feature turns one sprayer into two. The standard setting is used for pre-emerge, early growing, and post-harvest applications – as well as for driving down the road.

The high clearance puts the machine and driver above tall crops like corn from tassel to maturity – as well as sunflower and specialty crops. Once the machine chassis is in place, the booms can be adjusted to a height for optimal coverage and application success.

The new self-propelled sprayer was introduced at dealer and media meetings held near Milwaukee, Wis., in early August.

Customers can see the new Fendt Rogator at the 2021 Farm Progress show in Decatur, Ill., on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, at AGCO Lot #333.

Rogator is an exclusive product of AGCO that has research and development teams around the world.

Development of the Fendt Rogator took approximately five years and resulted in a completely new machine, said Craig Jorgensen, national accounts manager for AGCO’s Application Division based in Jackson, Minn.

The Fendt Rogator was designed and engineered in Jackson and is built there, as well.