Fire departments, farmers, ranchers help contain grass fire on ND/SD border

LEMMON, S.D. – By the early evening of Sunday, Jan. 17, firefighters were finally able to contain a grass fire that swept through some 19 farms and ranches on the southwestern North Dakota/northwestern South Dakota border.
“The grass fire is now 100 percent contained, but we are advising that smoke may be visible for several days as livestock manure, shelterbelts, and rubbish sites continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire,” said Shane Penfield, fire marshal and public information officer for the Lemmon Fire Department, that evening.
There were no fatalities, but two rural firefighters were injured while fighting the fire, one with “significant injuries,” according to the Lemmon Fire Department. They were treated and released at West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, N.D.
An aircraft flying over the acres determined the acreage burnt was “anywhere from 15,000-20,000 acres.”
Hay bale stacks, hay fields, shelterbelts, field residue, crops still in the fields, pasture and grassland, and some ranch outbuildings were destroyed and/or damaged in the grass fire.
The windy grass fire started northwest of Lemmon in Adams County, N.D., during the late afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Penfield. Livestock loss was said to be minimal.
The fire and smoke blew quickly over the grassland with fire jumping from acre to acre due to the high winds in the area from Jan. 14-15.
“We don’t know how the fire started, but it was fueled from sustained winds, 33-40 miles per hour and gusting up to 56 miles per hour. The winds were so fierce that there is actually a lot of bare soil here because the wind was scouring the carbon that is normally left behind in a prairie fire,” he said. “It has also been very dry here, as we haven’t had any snow since last October except for some recent flurries. We need moisture. A foot of snow would be okay right now.”
Very light snow fell throughout the Lemmon, S.D., area on Sunday, Jan. 17.
Penfield said the results of this fire could have been drastically different, but due to the training of local fire departments, the assistance of other agencies and individuals, and the experience and leadership of the Incident Commander, the loss of property – while devastating – was contained to a minimum considering the circumstances.
The Lemmon Fire Department was the first on the scene in Adams County, and firefighters immediately called for help from the Hettinger Fire Department.
Some 26 rural fire departments from North Dakota and South Dakota, and one on the Montana border responded to the fire.
“Farmers and ranchers helped us – they were hooked up to implements. They brought their sprayers, water tanks, whatever they had and helped us. We could not have controlled the fire without their help,” he said. “The elevator in Lemmon provided water and the Ready Mix in Lemmon shuttled water. It was an all-hands-on-deck affair.”
Throughout the weekend, many businesses in Lemmon and Hettinger and from other areas of North and South Dakota came to help with the fire.
“At times, the fire rose to some 20-30 feet high in the air, and contained extreme heated gas and smoke, and was moving to the southeast,” Penfield said. He estimated that at some points, the fire was more than 4 miles wide and 21 miles long.
An orange glow in the west was seen from Lemmon during the early hours of the fire, according to the fire department report.
Advancement of the head of the fire was stopped at 11:04 p.m., on Jan. 14, at the Grand River located 12 miles south of Lemmon, but at 1:38 a.m., on Jan. 15, Penfield said the west flank of the fire reignited.
Fire crews worked all day Jan. 15 to battle the flames. Many other agencies, including sheriff’s offices and ambulance services were on the scene, as well.
During the incident, US Highway 12 and SD Highway 73 were closed and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad was cleared of train traffic. All were reopened on Jan. 15.
“The winds have finally died down now,” Penfield said on Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.
Ready to help
At CHS in Lemmon, elevator manager Ben Hetzel explained that they have been called out frequently by the Lemmon Fire Department to help with fires.
They own a 5,000-gallon water tank trailer rig and two 2,500-gallon ones that are “always ready to go.”
During the growing season, they do custom spraying applications at farms around the Lemmon region.
“These are our producers, too, that are being affected from these fires, and we know they would want us to help in any way we can,” he said.
On Jan. 14, Hetzel did not need to be called by the fire department because the fire was so large that they could see the flames from the elevator.
“We could see it to the northwest, and we were concerned it was headed to town. It was so windy and it was moving fast,” Hetzel said.
Hetzel and two of his employees filled their tanks up at the fire station hydrant and headed to the fire, arriving about a half hour after the fire started.
“The fire department will tell us where to go. We need to stay out of their way and not get in the fire’s path because we are not firefighters,” he said. CHS first met up with a North Dakota fire department and filled their fire truck up with water.
For part of the time, they provided water to trucks that stopped to fill at Summerville Store, a store outside town, along with the Ready Mix cement trucks. Summerville turned into a water station during the time of the fire.
“The cement trucks are really helpful in a grass fire because they can dump water very fast right where it is needed,” Hetzel said.
At some point during the fire, Highway 73 was closed, so Hetzel and two CHS employees helped fill fire trucks right on the highway. They also helped with directions for those coming to help.
“There was so much smoke and ash you could not see,” he said.
Hetzel was called back out at 2 a.m., on Jan. 15, when the fire flared back up. He headed back out and worked for a few hours that morning delivering water to the fire trucks.
“That fire was moving so fast and the fire department was making sure water was available at each farm and ranch to keep the homes and buildings from burning. They did a great job,” he said.
Hetzel said the reason 19 farms and ranches were involved in the fire was because it formed in a large swath with the flames moving fast through the path.
Thankfully, the winds finally died down and the fire stopped when it reached the Grand River.
Aftermath
On Jan. 16, firefighters continued to mop up the fire perimeter.
The West River Veterinary Clinic began taking offers from ranchers and others that could donate hay, fencing, labor or other ranch supplies on Jan. 15.
The clinic reported on Jan. 18 that they have received “three pages” full of donations, including cash, labor, trucking, 800 hay bales and fencing.
For those who want to donate, you can call 701-567-4333.
“One semi-load of hay is coming up from Isabel, S.D., and another one from somewhere in North Dakota,” Penfield said.
The last large fire in the region occurred in April 2013 when some 14,000 acres of grassland was burnt.
Penfield said the amount of support the Hettinger and Lemmon communities are receiving has been “simply overwhelming.”
“Everyone has stepped up to help in so many ways. We continue to think about and pray for those directly impacted by this horrible fire,” Penfield said.
Chad Baumgarten, Lemmon Fire Department Chief and Incident Commander, added, “To have a fire of this speed and extent, and to not lose an occupied structure is nothing short of a miracle. There are so many involved to thank, and I appreciate each and everyone of them.”