Fire departments, farmers, ranchers help contain grass fire on ND/SD border

LEMMON, S.D. – By the early evening of Sunday, Jan. 17, firefighters were finally able to contain a grass fire that swept through some 19 farms and ranches on the southwestern North Dakota/northwestern South Dakota border.

“The grass fire is now 100 percent contained, but we are advising that smoke may be visible for several days as livestock manure, shelterbelts, and rubbish sites continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire,” said Shane Penfield, fire marshal and public information officer for the Lemmon Fire Department, that evening.

There were no fatalities, but two rural firefighters were injured while fighting the fire, one with “significant injuries,” according to the Lemmon Fire Department. They were treated and released at West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, N.D.

An aircraft flying over the acres determined the acreage burnt was “anywhere from 15,000-20,000 acres.”

Hay bale stacks, hay fields, shelterbelts, field residue, crops still in the fields, pasture and grassland, and some ranch outbuildings were destroyed and/or damaged in the grass fire.

The windy grass fire started northwest of Lemmon in Adams County, N.D., during the late afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Penfield. Livestock loss was said to be minimal.

The fire and smoke blew quickly over the grassland with fire jumping from acre to acre due to the high winds in the area from Jan. 14-15.

“We don’t know how the fire started, but it was fueled from sustained winds, 33-40 miles per hour and gusting up to 56 miles per hour. The winds were so fierce that there is actually a lot of bare soil here because the wind was scouring the carbon that is normally left behind in a prairie fire,” he said. “It has also been very dry here, as we haven’t had any snow since last October except for some recent flurries. We need moisture. A foot of snow would be okay right now.”