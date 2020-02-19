Dr. Fred Provenza will present two talks: “Mending Broken Linkages: Soil, Plants, Herbivores, & Humans” and “Let Feed and Food Be Our Medicine,” on Feb. 25-26 at Bismarck State College for “Farming & Ranching for the Bottom Line.”
Provenza is professor emeritus at Utah State University. He has produced ground-breaking research that laid the foundations for what is now known as behavior-based management of landscapes. For the past 30 years, his work has inspired researchers in disciplines as diverse as chemical ecology, ruminant nutrition, human nutrition and biopsychology, animal welfare, landscape restoration ecology, wildlife damage management, pasture and rangeland science and management, and rural sociology and eco-development.
His efforts led to the formation of an international network of scientists and land managers from five continents. That consortium, known as BEHAVE (Behavioral Education for Human, Animal, Vegetation and Ecosystem Management www.behave.net), is committed to integrating behavioral principles and processes with local knowledge to enhance ecological, economic and social values of rural and urban communities and landscapes. They seek to inspire and enable people to understand behavior, ours and other creatures, to fashion environmentally friendly solutions that reconcile differences of opinion about how to manage landscapes.
Information on the entire program is at www.area4farm.org. To register for the free conference, call 701.250.4518 ext. 3.