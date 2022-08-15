From auto to ag: Racine discusses career path

The best person to ask about a career path in agriculture is probably Julianne Racine. While she has taken many paths in her career, she is now her ideal position as an NDSU Extension agent in ag and natural resources in LaMoure County.

It is rewarding career, according to Racine, and would be ideal for anyone who enjoys education and helping others.

“I cannot even begin to express how rewarding this career is. I love learning, reading, researching, writing, educating – solving problems. I believe the greatest fulfillment is knowing I put my heart and soul into helping people and communities who feed the world,” she said.

Racine did not grow up in agriculture. She was born in Puerto Rico where her father was stationed in the U.S. Air Force, and after he left the military, the family moved to Michigan where she grew up. Her father was a hydraulic engineer and her mother was a dietician.

Racine wanted to become a veterinarian – and had the good grades to do so – but allergies to animals stood in her way. Since her dad was an engineer, that seemed like an obvious second choice.

“I always enjoyed working on cars and projects with Dad, making things and working with tools. As I got older, I came to admire the engineering profession because engineers find solutions to problems,” she said. “Little did I know my true calling would find me doing just that, but with a different degree.”

Racine points out that more often than not, people work in many different jobs before they end up in their career. The experience she gained in each job was invaluable to her.

“Before the decision to go into the agriculture field, I was a test technician for an automotive supplier. I think I would have stayed there forever because I got to work with tools, design, make my own test fixtures, learn things and help solve problems,” she said.

Racine worked in banking, waitressing, and sorting packages – and then ended up in a test lab again.

“There have been many jobs in my life – from cashier, secretary, bank teller, waitress, and even sorting packages for the U.S. Postal Service,” she said. “Overseas, I was in the test lab again, but this time it was electrical and electronics. No one thought I would make it. My background was mechanical, and I didn’t know the language. But that challenged me to learn, live, work, and I loved it. Every single job has left me with experiences and skills that have helped me academically and professionally.”

Racine said fate led her to agriculture, but she started in engineering, taking classes at the Michigan State University. Eventually, she earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

Before earning her degree, she worked overseas with her husband, George, in engineering for a couple of years. For fun, Racine started riding horses at a hobby farm after work.

“After returning to Michigan, I found myself at a decision point. There was no question I was going to return to college, but I learned engineering wasn't going to be the degree,” Racine said. “When I thought about where I felt most comfortable, it was riding horses at the farm. So, I went from auto to ag.”

Eventually, Racine decided she wanted a career in agriculture because it served other people and their needs.

She wanted to be a USDA inspector at a slaughterhouse.

“One summer I helped my friend's dad and brother on a small cow/calf operation. Her father said we were going to a field day. We got to the Michigan State University Research Center and one of my professors was presenting the same thing I was learning in the classroom. His delivery was easier to understand than textbook language, and it included education on how that knowledge was adaptable to each producer’s operation,” she said.

Racine learned that her professor was part of Extension, and she instantly decided that was exactly what she wanted to do for her career.

“My friend’s dad said, ‘Then you want to be a county agent.’ When I went back to school that fall, I laid out the path with my advisor and never looked back,” she said.

Lynette Flage, NDSU Extension associate director, described what Racine was thinking about her chosen career in Extension.

“To some people, Extension is a career; for others, it’s a calling,” Flage said.

Racine has been an Extension agent since 2013. She is married to George and has two stepsons. Her family supports her in everything she does.

Agriculture and specifically, Extension, allows Racine to make a difference in the farming community and in the rural communities in her county. She feels Extension would be a rewarding path for anyone who enjoys serving others.

“I have access to endless resources and amazing people throughout NDSU and NDSU Extension. I have never worked with a more open and encouraging professional community,” she said. “It means a great deal to me that my community, commissioners, and colleagues put their trust in me. I’m honest and many days the community and I find solutions to their individual needs together,” she said.

Racine recently received an award from NDSU for her Extension activities. The award specified that she “diligently listens to county residents, brings their concerns or questions to specialists, and then shares information from the specialists with her county, demonstrating the value of research-based science.”

Racine was noted for hosting a special Ag Safety Day that includes pesticide safety and grain bin entrapment programs. She also is creative and created a program about “Planting, Pruning, Pests and Pestilence: A Drive-Through Tree Workshop.”

Using an FM transmitter, Racine delivered information about trees directly into participant’s vehicles while driving around a park in LaMoure County.

“It was a great workshop. I used an FM transmitter and wireless microphone. People tuned in and followed me through a park in their vehicles. I met many individual needs through one event,” she said. “Education was available for anyone who stayed in their vehicle to anyone who wanted hands-on learning. I believe the key was making sure everyone agreed they had enough education on the topic before we moved on to another topic. I’m excited about this fall’s workshop and look forward to another great turnout.”

Racine said Extension would be a great career for someone who enjoys helping producers, as well.

“It is very educational and sometimes entertaining working with farmers and ranchers. I remember going to help a rancher shortly after I started in LaMoure County. I got out of my vehicle, introduced myself, and was told, ‘You’re a lot smaller than I expected.’ We took care of business with big cows and he learned my size won’t stop me. I cannot make everyone happy and I perceive some don’t appreciate me not always having an immediate answer. I also perceive that is rare. Producers are very patient as I ask questions that will help me find solutions to their concerns.”

Extension is also a good career path for someone who wants to learn and teach about agriculture.

“I answer questions about plant diseases, pests, horticulture, forestry, water quality in drought, nitrates in forages and feeding livestock in drought,” Racine said. “It doesn’t matter what question I get – what matters is I respond genuinely to the producer who asks it.”

Finally, as an Extension agent, Racine has been able to show her nieces “wonderful things in the ag world so they have a greater appreciation for the industry and the people that grow food for us and the world,” she concluded.