Full slate of informational seminars scheduled for KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers. This year’s show continues that tradition.

Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the KMOT Ag Expo, which will run from March 3-5.

“The seminar room is full of informative seminars,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”

Telin says they’ve decided to discontinue their early morning seminar at 9 a.m.

“There’s not usually a lot of people there for that first one in the morning, so we felt it was prudent to offer seminars later in the day when more people are at the show,” he said.

BASF will be hosting a trio of seminars during the KMOT Ag Expo. They’ll start the day in the seminar room on both March 3 and March 4, with presentations at 10 a.m. Their third seminar will be held on Friday, March 5, at 11 a.m.

Farm Credit Services will be offering a crop insurance update with seminars on March 3-4, at 11 a.m., and they’ll open the seminar room on the final day of the KMOT Ag Expo on Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m.

Freedom Financial group will also be presenting seminars on each day of the show, twice each day. They’ll present back-to-back seminars each afternoon of the show at both 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.