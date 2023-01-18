Full slate of informational seminars scheduled for this year’s KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers, and this year’s show continues that tradition.

Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the KMOT Ag Expo, which will run Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 25-27.

“The seminar room is full of informative seminars,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”

The seminar room will open an hour later this year to allow people more time to get to the show in the morning.

“We’re starting the seminars this year at 10 a.m. We have historically started at 9 a.m., but there’s usually not as many people for that time slot and it wasn’t fair to those who were hosting the early seminars. This should help get more traffic up to those seminars,” Telin said.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services will host a succession and retirement presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., as well as crop insurance updates on both Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26-27, at 11 a.m.

“AgCountry Farm Credit Services is a staple of the seminars that go on at the KMOT Ag Expo,” Telin said. “Their seminars are always very well attended.”

Väderstad, a day sponsor for the KMOT Ag Expo this year, will host a seminar each day of the show at noon.

The afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 25, will feature a seminar from the Northern Canola Growers Association. For canola growers concerned with week control, Brian Jenks of NDSU will provide an update on the latest information. Flea beetle control and new research in flea beetle management will also be discussed.

Thrivent Financial will be presenting seminars the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, as well as to start the final day of the show in the seminar room at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Seminars from Thrivent Financial will cover topics such as retirement, transferring property across generations, and taxes.

Other seminars include Farmers Choice Seed to end the day on Wednesday, Jan. 25, CHS to start the day on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Onward Ag to end the day on Friday, Jan. 27.

The KMOT Ag Expo seminar room is sponsored by Birdsall Grain & Seed.

The following is the 2023 KMOT Ag Expo seminar schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 25

• 11 a.m. – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 12 p.m. – Väderstad

• 1 p.m. – Northern Canola Growers Association

• 2 p.m. – Farmers Choice Seed

• 3 p.m. – Farmers Choice Seed

Thursday, Jan. 26

• 10 a.m. – CHS

• 11 a.m. – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 12 p.m. – Väderstad

• 1 p.m. – Thrivent Financial

• 3 p.m. – Thrivent Financial

Friday, Jan. 27

• 10 a.m. – Thrivent Financial

• 11 a.m. – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 12 p.m. – Väderstad

• 1 p.m. – Onward Ag

• 2 p.m. – Onward Ag