When farmers/ranchers are asked why they stay on or want to return to the farm despite a number risks coming at them from all different fronts, many say, “It’s in my blood” or “I never wanted to do anything else.”
But is it possible for producers to gain that edge where they understand not only their own farm finances, but also what they need to make informed decisions and manage for the bottom line?
The North Dakota Farm Management education program has been around for decades, giving farmers/ranchers critical thinking tools that they need to understand finances and make those types of decisions.
“The program is one of the best kept secrets in North Dakota agriculture,” said Aaron Anderson, agricultural education supervisor for the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education. “We have producers enrolled that come from the smallest to the largest operations in the state, from farms that need help with their finances to those that are seeing high profits each year.”
The program is not just an economics course – it’s high-quality, one-on-one education, custom-tailored to meet the needs of each producer enrolled.
“This is not a classroom experience, but it’s something where you can sit down at the dinner table or in the instructor’s office and unpack all things financial within the operation,” he added.
Through multiple visits throughout the year at both the producer’s operation and in the office of the instructor, instructors strive to have a strong understanding of each of their student’s needs and operations to give them an edge, according to Anderson.
“Some will say a farmer could just hire an accountant, and they would do all the bookwork for the producer,” Anderson said. “But this program is different as it provides the education for a producer to understand their financials – allowing them to make those informed, critical decisions.”
Currently, there are about 800 producers from 494 operations enrolled in the program.
Some producers have seen the value of the program so much that they have been in it for decades, and pass the “secret” of the program down to their sons and daughters who also enroll.
Following Dad’s advice
Take Joe Mongeon, for example, a fourth-generation cattle and crop producer near Rolette, N.D., who said he has always enjoyed husbandry for the cattle and just doing the right thing.
“Every morning you wake up and you try to do the right thing, even if it’s wrong sometimes. But you try your best to go out, take care of the herd and take care of the land,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility, but you try your best.”
Mongeon’s father was enrolled in the North Dakota Farm Management Education program for 30 years, and encouraged him to enroll eight years ago at the age of 19.
Every year since, he has re-enrolled, learning more and more about keeping up to date with his finances.
Mongeon is better able to understand what goes into his operation, so now he can manage for improved outcomes.
“My dad instilled in me that I need to have my finances in order every day, every week, with every single purchase, and the Farm Management program carries that through,” he added.
Mongeon says program is unlike a classroom economics course because it related to his (own) operation and finances.
“It is so much more interesting to follow when it is about your own finances,” he said.
While it took Mongeon a few years to understand “the complexity behind what all those numbers mean,” he now knows there is more to inputs and outputs. For example, there are those hidden costs, such as depreciation, health insurance, loan interest and more.
“You need to know where you stand financially seven days a week. I mean, every single check you write out. You got to know where you’re at,” he said. “I am getting a handle on all of it one step at a time.”
Mongeon has worked closely with his instructor, Sheila Braaten, a Dakota College of Bottineau instructor based out of Rugby, N.D., and he feels free to call here whenever he has a financial question for her.
“A couple of years ago, I called her about a piece of land, wondering if it was feasible for me to buy it. She gave me the debt-to-asset ratio for the last five years, and all the numbers I needed to help me out,” he said.
Braaten spoke about the program and how she approaches education.
“Everybody comes in with their own unique situation, so you work with that individual on their project or on their farm,” she said. “It is not an education ‘check off the boxes’ program. It doesn't work that way. With every farmer, you have to have a different approach because their situation is so different than everybody else’s.”
New campaign
The program is launching a new statewide campaign to let producers who aren’t already aware know about the program – and what they could gain from it.
Instructors are located across the state, most working out of a community college, but there is also a location at Glen Ullin High School.
At the initial meeting, a producer does an enrollment assessment with the instructor and will develop an individualized learning plan for each farm.
“Each producer comes in at different levels of understanding and record keeping, and most end up enrolling for at least two years to get a solid understanding of their financial information,” Anderson said.
The instructor doesn’t tell the producer what to do, but instead gives them the understanding and tools to help make their own decisions.
Every year, there is new information for producer enrollees to learn and opportunities for benchmarking their farming operation against other farms in the area and around the state with the information that is collected.
“This is done anonymously, so enrollees can be confident their information and data is kept safe,” he said.
Ag lenders say they appreciate when producers have gone to the North Dakota Farm Management education program. They understand what is needed for ag lending, bringing the right documentation with them, and they aren’t as unsure about asking questions as those who have never taken the program.
“The major difference between customers that I've had that have enrolled in North Dakota Farm Management education program versus the ones that have not is just on the financial understanding of what their books truly look like,” said Jacob Fannik, ag lender at First Western Bank & Trust in Minot, N.D., who grew up on a farm/ranch. “I think that the benefit lies in the fact that when they show up to my desk with their documentation, documentation from a first time basis or on an annual basis, they know it’s complete and they know that what they have in front of them to give to me is every question that I should have answered from that point.”
Cost for the North Dakota Farm Management education program varies, but it is approximately $650 for a year of enrollment into the program.
The sponsoring institution sets tuition as most of the programs are operated through one of the states community colleges (Bismarck State College, Dakota College at Bottineau, Lake Region State College, and North Dakota State College of Science).
Over the decades, the program has not changed in its focus, which is giving individualized instruction and meeting the needs of the producer.
Anderson believes there is “tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach to even more producers.”
“The program is a good fit for anyone who is striving to get a better understanding of their entire operation to make informed decisions,” he added.
The program provides instruction and assistance in four major areas: business/family goal setting; farm/ranch business records/accounting; planning, such as succession and transition planning and budgeting for crop/livestock enterprises; and business analysis, such as balance sheet trends.
The program is funded in partnership through the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education, the sponsoring community college/institution and through tuition from producers.
“It is these strong partnerships and support from the state of North Dakota that makes these educational opportunities affordable to producers,” Anderson concluded.
For more information on the North Dakota Farm Management education program, see www.ndfarmmanagement.com.