Global markets showing less volatility compared to U.S. markets

As far as market performance for 2021, through Sept. 1, energy has been leading the way, say Rob Fronning, vice president for insurance and commodity marketing at AgCountry Farm Credit Services.

“Energy has really taken off since the start of the year,” Fronning told producers during a September grain marketing seminar. Other commodities are up significantly this calendar year, as well.

Drought has played a big role in commodity prices this year, but from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7, the U.S. Drought Monitor has shown a softening in conditions.

“We’re still in a drought in Minnesota, but it has gotten a little bit better over the last few weeks,” he said. “Obviously we have seen a lot of rain. Is it a little too late? The crop here has already suffered and maybe it hasn’t gotten us any better, but it may have stopped the bleeding so it doesn’t get worse than where it was headed.”

But there has been issues with the rain causing problems in some crops that were dried out.

A producer at Big Iron this year spoke with Fronning about his soybeans and what the heavy rains did to the crop.

“He got a little rain and all of a sudden the beans start popping. So we have beans dropping on the ground. We were already struggling with a tough crop, and now we possibly lost some more with this late rain,” Fronning said.

Fronning hopes some of the later-variety soybeans will be able to capture some yield potential.

“It is definitely driving the markets, and here locally, as well,” he said.