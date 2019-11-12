MADISON, Minn. – Sometimes things go all wrong.
Machines break. Computers are too difficult to operate. Livestock get sick. Money is tight.
Sometimes it’s too much, and there isn’t much a person can do about it but get angry. Some anger is normal, but when we blow our top – we often end up with a feeling of shame later for our behavior. The anger isn’t dealt with, and it continues over and over.
“Anger, by itself, does not exist. Why that is so important is oftentimes people get angry and regret being angry and they think they will not do that again, but they do it again,” said Ted Matthews, a mental health practitioner and rural mental health specialist.
“What we need to understand is anger comes from another emotion – oftentimes it’s a soft emotion – stress, jealousy. So if we can focus on what hurts me, we can have a clue as to how we can lower our anger level,” he added.
Matthews, who spoke at a recent rural mental health meeting, compared out-of-control anger to a volcano, with the numbers 0-10 inscribed at equal distances on the volcano’s side.
A lot of people think healthy individuals wake up with 0 anger. Matthews said really healthy people are actually somewhere around a 3 because things happen in life – all the time. When your work is where your home is, that anger can spill over into many areas of life.
He says anger can’t be allowed to go over an 8 on the side of the volcano. If it gets that high, anger is going to explode outward. There’s too much pressure.
Learning to reduce the pressure through lifestyle and also learning how to reduce the pressure when one feels agitated are very important skills to learn.
It’s important to remember that women get angry too – it’s not just men.
“I could probably get in anyone’s face in this room and say all nice things, but say it with an angry tone and you’d get mad at me,” he said. “If someone is talking to us, and they’re really angry – are we hearing the message or are we hearing their anger?”
Anger is an important factor in everyday life. Bringing it down to a manageable level is important.
Some tools to manage anger include getting enough sleep.
Something else that might help is planning extra days for all of the facets of harvest. A farmer may think it takes 28 days to get the crop out, but perhaps it’s best to plan on 40 days for harvest to take into account weather, breakdowns and life in general – be that birthdays, football games or funerals.
Forgetting about competing with the neighbors can help too. There are always going to be farmers who can get all of their crops harvested sooner or later.
Remembering to show respect for others through listening; being nice to yourself and others and taking deep breaths can help reduce stress almost immediately. Stretching, taking time to enjoy the sunset, drinking water, eating a good sandwich and giving yourself or someone else a hug are all important for improving mental health.
When the header breaks down or the cattle get out, it’s important to keep your anger at a manageable level. Have steps in place to keep children, adults, livestock, equipment and yourself safe when anger is rising.
“Nobody likes to be angry like that, because what happens is they say things to people that they don’t mean. When we say things to people that we don’t mean in anger, they remember it,” he said. “It’s about understanding of self. If you like being like that, then go ahead, but if you don’t like getting angry then think about what you can do instead.”
For families dealing with anger, help is just a phone call away. You can reach Ted Matthews by phone at 320-266-2390, or his colleague, Monica Kramer McConkey at 218-280-7785.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture also offers the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline. This free, confidential service is answered 24/7 at 833-600-0270 X1. Calls are answered by trained staff and volunteers. More information is also available at minnesotafarmstress.com.