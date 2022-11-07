Grand Farm Innovation Facility to research ag technologies

CASSELTON, N.D. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 19 for the Grand Farm Innovation Facility, which will be located on a 140-acre site near Casselton. The facility will be in addition to the 40 acres near Horace, N.D., which is donated farmland where Grand Farm has been conducting its farm trials and ag technology testing.

The facility will be key to growing Grand Farm’s ag technology research, according to Brian Carroll, director of Grand Farm.

“The facility will provide expanded acreage for the deployment of agriculture technology projects, rapid prototyping capabilities, and increased research and educational capacity,” Carroll said, noting that the facility brings together researchers, growers, industry, startups, and government to help come up with ideas and innovations to solve some of the world’s largest challenges in agriculture.

Grand Farm needed to grow and expand and wasn’t able to do that on the Horace acres, Carroll said. They put out bids to find a location for the facility and the site near Casselton was the winning bid.

Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmers Union, represents farmers and ranchers on the Grand Farm board of directors.

“We need research done on this tremendous amount of potential technology coming in agriculture and we need to get that evaluation done so farmers can look at it to see is it truly a benefit to our farms and ranches,” Watne said.

Grand Farm was awarded a $10 million 1:1 matching grant from the State Legislature and the North Dakota Department of Commerce in February to be used to build the new facility.

“Microsoft was one of Grand Farm’s first partners, and they donated some funds. $2 million has been raised so far and they are currently fundraising,” Watne said.

He pointed out that Grand Farm is going to become a test zone and there will potentially be companies that will locate next to it. There will also be an education center at the facility where the data and research from Grand Farm can be attained by farmers, industry, or whoever needs it.

A part of Emerging Prairie, Grand Farm has been bringing together stakeholders in an effort to find solutions and products that result in reducing input costs for producers, improves their yields, and empowers them to continue providing the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world.

“What Grand Farm does best is connectivity. They do an amazing job of just bringing all the people from across the board together (such as Microsoft, Land O’Lakes, and American Crystal Sugar),” said Frank Casey, associate director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station.

Casey said the groundbreaking stood out to him as being “special.” Legislators, business leaders, government leaders and officials from all walks of life were present.

“There were four or five North Dakota governors there from the present and past, state representatives, legislators, and industry partners. Microsoft and Tharaldson Ethanol was represented,” Casey said.

The groundbreaking was conducted with the use of a remote operated skid-steer and showcased several types of autonomous and semi-autonomous technologies that will be tested at the facility. In addition, Bobcat introduced its T7X compact truck loader, which is all-electric and doesn’t have hydraulic systems.

NDSU is part of a partnership with USDA-ARS and Grand Farm that works on developing research and educational opportunities for students, and they were recently awarded a $1 million federal appropriation.

“The appropriation that came through USDA was for grants to work with non-profits and other entities on accelerating agriculture technology,” Casey said. “As for partnership, we have been a top-tier partner with Grand Farm since its beginnings (in 2019). This funding just reinforces the partnership we have already had with Grand Farm.”

NDSU scientists have helped Grand Farm conduct technological ag experiments, covering areas such as soil health, organic amendments to the soil, unmanned aerial systems, unmanned ground systems, autonomous vehicles, sensing and identification of plants using precision ag equipment.

“This important partnership between NDSU, Grand Farm, and USDA-ARS will provide more opportunities for students to gain experience in a variety of agriculture technology-related careers,” said David Cook, NDSU president.

According to Matt Wendel, marketing/communication director at Grand Farm, they are just beginning to work on the NDSU/USDA-ARS/Grand Farm project.

“This new partnership adds USDA-ARS to our collaboration with NDSU, and they bring their expertise and resources around research, development, and educational opportunities in agriculture technology,” Wendel said.

According to North Dakota State Sen. Scott Meyer of Grand Forks, “The Red River Valley corridor has a unique opportunity to continue being a leader, not only in unmanned aviation, but also by driving autonomous innovation with the farm of the future at Grand Farm.”

Recently, Grand Farm added a Grower Advisory Board with several farmers on it, including: Kyle Courtney, Dickey County; David Gorder; Grand Forks County; Verna Kragnes, Clay County, Minn.; Vanessa Kummer, Richland County; Kathi Luther, Cass County; Sarah Lovas, Traill County; Shelby Lyons, Ransom County; Ryan Olson, Norman County, Minn.; Quinn Renfandt, Ward County; and Adam Spelhaug, Richland County.

Since 2019, Grand Farm has deployed over 350 agriculture technology projects and has worked with over 55 partners and organizations including Doosan Bobcat, Land O’Lakes, and American Crystal Sugar.

Watne said the construction will likely start is spring 2023.