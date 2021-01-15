Grass fire sweeps through 19 farms, ranches with high winds

LEMMON, S.D. – An estimated 20,000-acre grass fire that swept through some 19 farms and ranches on the southwestern North Dakota/northeastern South Dakota border was about 85 percent contained as of late afternoon on Friday, Jan. 15.

“Fire crews are mopping up within the fire perimeter. There are some smoldering shelterbelts, but there is no further spread at this point,” said Shane Penfield, public information officer with the Lemmon Fire Department, who is a rancher in the area. His ranch was two miles to the east of the fire.

Two rural firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Both were treated and released from West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, N.D.

No one else was injured, but hay bales, hay fields, shelterbelts, field residue, crops still in the fields, pasture and grassland, and one or two small ranch outbuildings were destroyed and/or damaged in the grass fire that started between Hettinger and Lemmon, S.D., in Adams County on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Penfield.

Some livestock may have been lost, he said.

The fire moved quickly over the grassland with fire jumping from acre to acre due to high winds from Jan. 14-15.

“We don’t know how it started but it was fueled from sustained winds, 30-40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 56 miles per hour. The winds were so fierce that there is actually a lot of bare soil here because the wind was scouring the carbon that is normally left behind in a prairie fire,” he said. “It has also been very dry here. We haven’t had any snow since last October except for some flurries the last couple of days. We need moisture. A foot of snow would be okay right now.”