Green Bison Soybean Processing breaks ground

SPIRITWOOD, N.D. – North Dakota soybean growers joined state and regional government leaders for the Green Bison Soybean Processing, LLC, groundbreaking on June 2 at the Spiritwood Energy Complex.

Green Bison Soybean Processing is a joint soybean crushing venture between ADM and Marathon Petroleum.

The plant will be a direct benefit to soybean growers as an in-state place to crush their soybeans, especially those farmers growing beans in Stutsman and Barnes counties.

“This is great for soybean growers now and in the future. I can see trucks and bulldozers moving dirt on this project, so it is hopeful they can take orders in 2022 and be ready to take soybeans for harvest 2023,” said Kasey Bitz, a LaMoure soybean grower and president of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association.

The $350 million dollar plant at full capacity will be able to process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day, or about 1.6 million acres. That could utilize more than a quarter of the soybeans North Dakota produces in a typical year.

Soybean acreage has increased in North Dakota over the last few years. In 2019, the state produced 5.4 million acres; in 2020, 5.7 million acres; and in 2021, 7.1 million acres, according to the North Dakota Agricultural Statistics Service.

The project is a synergy between agriculture and energy, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

“The partnership between ADM and Marathon not only strengthens the local ag economy for our farmers, but it is the kind of investment we need to continue growing our state as a global leader in energy production,” Hoeven said.

At the plant, soybeans will be crushed into oil, meal, and fiber. The oil will be used to produce 75 million gallons of renewable diesel annually at Marathon’s renewable diesel facility in Dickinson.

The soybean meal will be a good source of feed for livestock producers in the state and could lead to a potential increase in cattle numbers.

“Gov. Burgum challenged us to see how we could increase animal agriculture in the state, and this is one way,” Bitz said.

Green Bison Soybean Processing will use waste steam from GRE’s Spiritwood station and sequester carbon dioxide off the Dakota Spirit ethanol plant.

The groundbreaking was rewarding to the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC), who worked for more than two years to redevelop the site of the former Cargill barley malting facility at Spiritwood. Cargill closed in 2018.

John Lueck, the District 6 Director of the North Dakota Soybean Council, which includes the Spiritwood area, said he attended the groundbreaking.

“It was amazing to see the vision and plans for the plant coming together. It’s one step closer to it providing soybean producers a different option for marketing their product,” he said. “It‘s also great to see the partnership that has developed between the ag and energy sectors to use the soybeans to create renewable energy,” he said.

Lueck said Green Bison Soybean Processing is located in one of the highest-producing soybean areas in the state, which will make it great for soybean growers.

On the eastern side of the state, North Dakota Soybean Processors, a partnership between Minnesota Soybean Processors and Louisiana-based Consolidated Grain and Barge, or CGB, are starting construction soon on their soybean crush plant in Casselton.

With two soybean crush plants, within two years, North Dakota will go from a state that exported most of its soybeans out of state to a state that processes half of its own beans. That will leave more money in the state, and hopefully, for the farmers that grow the soybeans.

“It’s exciting for soybean farmers in the state, and it will impact the entire state,” Bitz said.

