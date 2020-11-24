CROOKSTON, Minn. – A project several years in the making came to fruition on Oct. 28, when ground was broken for the small crushing facility at the Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) in Crookston, Minn.
“We’ve been working toward this day for a long time, and it will be quite a moment to see the Ag Innovation Campus begin to become a reality,” said AIC Board Chair Mike Skaug, who farms in nearby Beltrami. “Many people across our industry have played a role in this coming to fruition, and we’re looking forward to honoring all the parties who are doing their part to help improve the economic outlook for Minnesota agriculture.”
In 2018, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) invested checkoff funds in a feasibility study to support a regional soybean crush and biodiesel facility in northwest Minnesota. Crookston emerged as the ideal location. As the work progressed, a new vision for the Ag Innovation Campus evolved. This cutting-edge facility will provide a location to incubate other agriculture industry innovations under a mission of using Minnesota soybeans to create new products and jobs and generate myriad economic benefits for rural communities.
The AIC aims to improve the economic outlook for farmers across the country. It will allow farmers to maximize the value of their crops; increase jobs spanning the skillset range from management to utility labor; and take advantage of current markets in biodiesel, soybean oil, soybean meal and glycerin.
“This facility is going to be the first of its kind,” MSR&PC CEO Tom Slunecka said. “Ultimately, it’s the farmers and their vision and their ability to ride along on this journey that got us here. They were the core investment of this, and they’ll continue to be the leaders. We can’t do it without them.”
The AIC in Crookston will host a specialty crushing facility, allowing universities, commodity groups and private seed developers access to affordable processing that aims to lower costs while promoting growth of value-added products. Once established, the campus will be home to private industries to create products to benefit all parties, from farm gate to consumers. It will contain a crush facility, oil refining, classrooms and a space for private industry. A fully operating AIC will employ up to 70 staffers.
How it all began
In 2019, spurred by a passionate advocacy push from Minnesota Soybean Growers Association directors, the Minnesota Legislature approved $5 million in state funds toward the AIC in the bipartisan omnibus agriculture finance bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz. The funding was released to the AIC in September 2020.
Walz took part in the groundbreaking and predicted the public will see a large return on its investment in the AIC.
“This is bold; there’s no place in the world that has something like this,” Walz said. “People in Minneapolis – their tax dollars that help pay for this – are going to benefit greatly from this project.”
“There will be a lot of synergy that will come out of this facility,” AIC Project Manager Jim Lambert said. “(The AIC) is really more of an agricultural business incubator than anything. There are a lot of good things going on here.”
The AIC aims to produce about 64,000 tons of soybean meal, crushing about 8,000 bushels of soybeans per production day. That equates to 2.5 million bushels a year or 61,000 acres of soybeans.
In addition to securing state funds and crucial work permits, the AIC is planning an October 2021 production goal despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The group has purchased equipment, along with 10 acres of land in Crookston for construction. The AIC is opening an office in the Crookston area, and a website and social media campaign will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Walz, alluding to a tumultuous 2020, was eager to accentuate the positive and praised the AIC’s aggressive production goals.
“That ambitious timeline – that’s exactly what we need,” he said. “It’s been a little bit lean on good news, so when we get a good news story, we need to tell it.”
“It’s full steam ahead on the Ag Innovation Campus,” Skaug added. “We couldn’t be more pleased with how the project has progressed so far. It’s been a total collaborative effort.”