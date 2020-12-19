Growing corn for silage, cover crops for grazing

Some 30 presenters were part of NDSU’s virtual Central Dakota Ag Day on Dec. 3, allowing more farmers, ranchers and others to view the presentations than at any time in the past.
Research panels included crop pest management, soil management, precision ag, SARE grants, ag economics and marketing, and two separate panels on livestock research.
During one livestock panel, Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension specialist for livestock systems, talked about putting up good corn silage, while Tim Becker, a rancher and former NDSU Extension agent in Eddy County, talked about grazing cover crops.
Corn silage starts with healthy corn plants, and healthy fields and soils lead to a healthy corn plant with a lot of tonnage per acre, according to Hoppe.
“All too often, we get poor yields and poor production because we are taking the poor fields to plant the corn silage rather than the good, productive fields to plant,” Hoppe said.
When there is good tonnage, that is when the “cost per ton of corn silage gets to be really competitive for beef cattle or their calves.”
The corn moisture content should be around 65 percent to put up silage.
“A lot of silage piles have moisture levels lower than that, or they chop silage after the corn is frozen,” he said.
Usingan inoculant on a corn silage pile is a good idea.
“If you use them, it gets that corn silage pile started in the right direction for fermentation,” he said.
Hoppe also talked about the importance of covering the pile. Those who put up silage in the summer, as well as dairies, are often the only ones covering the corn silage pile, but others should do it, too.
“If you are putting up corn silage, for a few hundred dollars of plastic, you can save thousands of dollars in feed spoilage,” he said.
Hoppe likes to take the temperature of the silage pile to find out its status.
“A 3-foot-long thermometer stuck in the pile will tell you how soon it starts to heat and once it starts to cool off, along with how good of a job you did packing it and excluding air from the pile,” he said.
When feeding silage, “try to keep a fresh pile, so you are always feeding fresh corn silage, instead of an odorous feed,” he said.
After a freeze, Hoppe says a long-season corn silage variety would lose yield if there were an early frost. However, if a producer uses a shorter day length corn, with a quick dry down, there won’t be much of a quality loss after a freeze.
During a panel on cover crop grazing, Tim Becker says he planted extra cover crops this year because of prevented plant acreage in the spring.
Excessive moisture in the fields from last fall caused spring fields to be wet. Rather than let acres sit idle, Becker planted additional cover crops in mid-July.
“It was nice having those cover crops in late summer and into the fall to graze on,” Becker said. “Unfortunately, we had a fire last month that jumped a highway and burned out. All the grazing on that section was gone, along with some fence.”
At the end of November, Becker moved their cows and calves into a second field, a 15-acre cover crop field. They have 225 head grazing there and there is an entire section they can travel around in, besides the cover crop area.
“They seem to be pretty content and only come home for water,” he said, adding that calves are not weaned as of Dec. 3. “We’ll graze it until it is gone.”
The cover crop mixture in that field included: barley, radishes, oats, kale, turnips, peas, lentils, and whatever he had leftover in the shed. The mix was planted in 15-inch rows.
“In between, we planted grazing corn and there was probably some sorghum-sudan left in the drill from earlier seeding,” Becker said.
The grazing corn did not grow well because from a couple of factors.
“We seeded it all through the same setting and it got seeded too shallow, and then it was so dry, I don’t think it got germinated quite right,” he said.
In spite of that, Becker had a good stand that he swathed on half of the field. The other half he left standing and grazed it.
“Cows like to graze the standing crop better. When it gets cleaned up, then they will go to the swathed cover crop,” he said.
Becker got good growth on both cover crop fields – at least “hip-high.”
Becker always plants cover crops, even if there are no prevented plant acres.
“We want to have cover crops in late fall. The only thing the cover crops are missing is protein. So we have protein tubs out there,” Becker said. “When there is no green out there, you need protein. These cows will lose weight real fast if you don’t have protein out there.”
