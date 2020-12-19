Growing corn for silage, cover crops for grazing

Some 30 presenters were part of NDSU’s virtual Central Dakota Ag Day on Dec. 3, allowing more farmers, ranchers and others to view the presentations than at any time in the past.

Research panels included crop pest management, soil management, precision ag, SARE grants, ag economics and marketing, and two separate panels on livestock research.

During one livestock panel, Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension specialist for livestock systems, talked about putting up good corn silage, while Tim Becker, a rancher and former NDSU Extension agent in Eddy County, talked about grazing cover crops.

Corn silage starts with healthy corn plants, and healthy fields and soils lead to a healthy corn plant with a lot of tonnage per acre, according to Hoppe.

“All too often, we get poor yields and poor production because we are taking the poor fields to plant the corn silage rather than the good, productive fields to plant,” Hoppe said.

When there is good tonnage, that is when the “cost per ton of corn silage gets to be really competitive for beef cattle or their calves.”

The corn moisture content should be around 65 percent to put up silage.

“A lot of silage piles have moisture levels lower than that, or they chop silage after the corn is frozen,” he said.

Usingan inoculant on a corn silage pile is a good idea.

“If you use them, it gets that corn silage pile started in the right direction for fermentation,” he said.

Hoppe also talked about the importance of covering the pile. Those who put up silage in the summer, as well as dairies, are often the only ones covering the corn silage pile, but others should do it, too.