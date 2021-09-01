High land prices offer opportunity, but hold risk

WILLMAR, Minn. – The farmland market is a hot commodity right now. Eager buyers are offering good prices to motivated sellers.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, the prices, and the low interest rates; but there is a catch – how do you pay for it?

Two experts, Glen Fladeboe, who co-owns Fladeboe Land with his sister Kristine Fladeboe Duininck, and John Madsen, AgCountry Farm Credit Services market vice president, spoke on the yin and yang of the farmland market at the Partners in Ag Innovation Conference 2021, held at the MinnWest Technology Campus, in Willmar, Minn.

The event was also livestreamed to those who wanted to watch it remotely.

Fladeboe started things off describing how he saw the strongest farmland market since 2013 unfold.

Last fall was a very busy month for his farmland auction company, with eight farms selling in September 2020 alone.

That’s when he knew something had changed with buyer and seller interest.

“Interest rates were low, soybeans were coming up, and the yields at the local level looked strong. The sugarbeet market was looking good in our area and farmers had a lot of government payments,” he said. “By September, we had enough data and confidence to say the data (higher price trend) was changing (occurring).

“Now we fast forward into July (2021) and into the fall, and as a company, we have never been busier than we are today,” he added.

Land prices are high and that’s motivated sellers.

As an ag banker, Madsen agrees that high land prices are enticing farm families to sell.