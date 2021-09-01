High land prices offer opportunity, but hold risk

WILLMAR, Minn. – The farmland market is a hot commodity right now. Eager buyers are offering good prices to motivated sellers.
It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, the prices, and the low interest rates; but there is a catch – how do you pay for it?
Two experts, Glen Fladeboe, who co-owns Fladeboe Land with his sister Kristine Fladeboe Duininck, and John Madsen, AgCountry Farm Credit Services market vice president, spoke on the yin and yang of the farmland market at the Partners in Ag Innovation Conference 2021, held at the MinnWest Technology Campus, in Willmar, Minn.
The event was also livestreamed to those who wanted to watch it remotely.
Fladeboe started things off describing how he saw the strongest farmland market since 2013 unfold.
Last fall was a very busy month for his farmland auction company, with eight farms selling in September 2020 alone.
That’s when he knew something had changed with buyer and seller interest.
“Interest rates were low, soybeans were coming up, and the yields at the local level looked strong. The sugarbeet market was looking good in our area and farmers had a lot of government payments,” he said. “By September, we had enough data and confidence to say the data (higher price trend) was changing (occurring).
“Now we fast forward into July (2021) and into the fall, and as a company, we have never been busier than we are today,” he added.
Land prices are high and that’s motivated sellers.
As an ag banker, Madsen agrees that high land prices are enticing farm families to sell.
“This may sound simplistic, but we have seen most of our areas with increased land values, we’ve seen more sales activity,” Madsen said. “Areas of flat value are seeing fewer sales.”
Case in point: From Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020, Renville County in Minnesota had only three land sales that brought over $8,000 per tillable acre.
One year later, from Oct. 1, 2020 through Aug. 1, 2021, there were 17 land sales that garnered over $8,000 per tillable acre there, Fladeboe said.
Fladeboe thinks there are a lot of next generation families/absentee land inheritors that are looking at the high prices and deciding it’s time to sell rather than wait another 10 years for the next upswing in prices.
Some people are also selling because they are worried about higher taxes if there is a loss of stepped-up basis, taxation on farm transfers, or an increase in non-homestead property taxes.
In addition, some landowners are recognizing they might earn a higher rate of return investing in stocks, etc., vs. collecting farm rent.
“The cash rent they had with their producer is below the market rate, and they are looking to move their funds into a higher performing asset,” Fladeboe suggested.
Farmland buyers have their reasons for purchasing land now, as well.
Carefully managed and kept within families for generations, farmland parcels are now available that are adjacent to the buyers’ current farmland. Creating larger parcels by purchasing neighboring farmland is something that may occur just once in a lifetime, if at all.
People who have been wildly successful in business, but have farm roots, are also interested in purchasing farmland. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a large money maker right now for some investors.
In addition, some farm families have large amounts of cash and are helping the younger generation purchase farmland.
There are challenges for buyers though – especially for those who will borrow money to buy their farmland.
Madsen gave an example. Suppose he can finance about $6,750 per acre to purchase farmland. Farm families maybe have a couple of quarters (320 acres) they own, and the owned quarters are put up as collateral for the quarter they want to buy.
Setting up a 25-year-loan at current interest rates will run about $455 per acre annually just for principal and interest, he suggested. Non-homestead real estate tax can run as much as $50 per acre annually.
For most farmers, that is a difficult loan burden to bear. It could be very easy to get finances turned upside down.
Granted, the acres that are already paid for, plus other sources of income, can help pay off the land loan.
“I still want to know, as a lender, ‘How are you going to repay this investment?’” Madsen asked.
The question is a difficult one, but each buyer needs a plan in place to pay for the land, whether that plan is conservative or risky in nature.
Farmland is an emotional investment that is a draw to successful adults who grew up on farms, said both speakers. There are opportunities for success and failure. It is an investment that some people understand better than trading stocks. There is a piece of actual real estate that grows crops somewhere in the country – not just a sheet of paper or a set of numbers to watch
“Farmland is a very stable asset,” Madsen said. “You can jump up and down on it, and it doesn’t disappear. But it takes a durable farm income stream with a cash flow cushion to own it.”