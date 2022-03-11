Hillsboro soybean grower gifts NDSU with endowed professorship

During the 2022 Northern Corn and Soybean Expo on Monday, Feb. 21, North Dakota State University (NDSU) announced a new endowed professorship to help ensure that soybean breeding research continues to thrive in North Dakota.
The Ted Helms Endowed Professorship at NDSU was announced by Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for Agricultural Affairs, together with soybean farmer and 1973 NDSU graduate Joel Thorsrud of Hillsboro, N.D., and Ted Helms, a retired NDSU soybean breeder.
“An endowed professorship is a gift that’s given to the university,” Lardy said. “The proceeds sit in an endowment and the earnings from the endowment then go to fund specific areas of activity. In this case, efforts to enhance soybean breeding.
“The professor that’s awarded that professorship could use it to pay for graduate students, postdoc scientists, other materials in the laboratory they might need, as well as any expenses that may be associated with the soybean breeding program,” he added.
One year after the North Dakota Soybean Council was established, the council worked with NDSU in 1986 to begin funding the NDSU soybean breeding program, which included the opportunity to hire Helms, who came to NDSU from Iowa.
Helms’ varieties have enabled North Dakota soybean farmers to thrive in spite of the region’s shorter growing season and extreme climate settings. At the time of his arrival, North Dakota farmers were planting only about a half-million acres of soybeans, and those acres were mostly concentrated in the southeastern corner of the state.
In honor of Helms, Joel Thorsrud established a legacy gift to endow the soybean breeding position at NDSU. As a 1973 NDSU alumnus, Thorsrud wanted to make a legacy gift to support NDSU agriculture and the soybean breeding program, and after meeting with the university’s agriculture leadership, he learned that the most impactful gift he could make was to endow a professorship.
“I saw how very important it was to develop these varieties that did well in North Dakota,” Thorsrud said through a recent NDSU press release. “My association with NDSU and agriculture is very strong, so I thought that certainly a portion of my estate should go towards agriculture and NDSU.
“I saw the different needs and the NDSU soybean breeding program was number one,” he continued. “Their number one need was my number one desire and that was for the soybean breeding program to grow. NDSU has some wonderful ways that we can support farmers and the research that is needed to keep farmers productive and profitable.”
Lardy says endowed professorships are a great tool to help universities attract and retain top quality talent.
“The competition for scientific talent is fierce out there, and this endowed professorship is going to be a great way to help support the soybean breeding program in the future,” he said.
Helms’ work as NDSU’s soybean breeder for 33 years has made it possible for soybeans to grow from a minor crop to the production of over seven million acres in North Dakota last year.
“Ted was a longtime soybean breeder here and he developed about 40 varieties of soybeans that were released over the course of his career,” Lardy said. “Thanks to his breeding program and its focus on early-maturing varieties that would fit in our northern climate, he’s one of the reasons we’ve got the ability in North Dakota to produce soybeans in every corner of the state.”