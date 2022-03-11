Hillsboro soybean grower gifts NDSU with endowed professorship

During the 2022 Northern Corn and Soybean Expo on Monday, Feb. 21, North Dakota State University (NDSU) announced a new endowed professorship to help ensure that soybean breeding research continues to thrive in North Dakota.

The Ted Helms Endowed Professorship at NDSU was announced by Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for Agricultural Affairs, together with soybean farmer and 1973 NDSU graduate Joel Thorsrud of Hillsboro, N.D., and Ted Helms, a retired NDSU soybean breeder.

“An endowed professorship is a gift that’s given to the university,” Lardy said. “The proceeds sit in an endowment and the earnings from the endowment then go to fund specific areas of activity. In this case, efforts to enhance soybean breeding.

“The professor that’s awarded that professorship could use it to pay for graduate students, postdoc scientists, other materials in the laboratory they might need, as well as any expenses that may be associated with the soybean breeding program,” he added.

One year after the North Dakota Soybean Council was established, the council worked with NDSU in 1986 to begin funding the NDSU soybean breeding program, which included the opportunity to hire Helms, who came to NDSU from Iowa.

Helms’ varieties have enabled North Dakota soybean farmers to thrive in spite of the region’s shorter growing season and extreme climate settings. At the time of his arrival, North Dakota farmers were planting only about a half-million acres of soybeans, and those acres were mostly concentrated in the southeastern corner of the state.