Spring is upon us, and with the change of seasons comes growing optimism – and uncertainty – about all that lies ahead for farmers in 2023. This year, perhaps more than others, farmers may be feeling anxious about many variables that could affect profitability. Interest rates are climbing, commodity prices are hard to predict, and we’re getting off to a later-than-anticipated start to the season, thanks to this year’s healthy snowpack and late-season cold temperatures.
Growers need support to navigate these factors. Regardless of what you’ll face in 2023, there are resources available to help manage your risk and to protect your crops against the unexpected. Taking a proactive approach gives you more control over variables that impact your financial position, which can minimize anxiety and help ensure a successful outcome to the 2023 grow season.
Pay attention to your interest rate
Most growers know, down to the dime, what they are spending on seed, crop protection, and nutrition products. What they are not quite as dialed in on is how their method of payment might affect profitability. Having the right products is important, but if you overlook the most economical way to pay for them, you could be missing out on an opportunity to save.
Whether it’s an operating line from a bank, or independent financing – such as co-ops, input retailers, and credit cards – the cost to borrow money is variable. Individual factors, like your credit report and how leveraged your debt load is, have a significant effect on the cost to borrow. Lenders often evaluate a borrower’s character, capacity – or debt-to-income ratio – how much capital they have, and collateral to secure a loan. The conditions of the loan will also fluctuate based on how much you’re borrowing and the interest rate you can secure. In the current market, folks are watching interest rates closely to assess costs.
Interest rates have been trending upward since last spring. In the last year, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates nine times. Interest rates are always fluctuating, but recent concerns over inflation, the employment market, and commodity pricing have renewed focus on Prime rates, which make interest payments costlier for growers who don’t have a fixed rate loan.
It’s important to do some research to find the best financing options. Interest rates can dramatically impact your cost equation. For example, assume a grower is managing a 2,000-acre wheat operation with a budget of $114 per acre. With a borrowing rate of Prime + 1 percent in February 2021, their interest rate would be 4.25 percent. Assuming their purchases are financed from March until crop proceeds are received in late September, the interest expense on input spending of $228,000 comes in around $5,150. In that same scenario playing out this year, the grower would spend more than twice that – about $10,900 – in interest at the 9 percent rate.
Many experts speculate that interest rates will continue to rise this year. Growers with variable rate loans are going to be exposed to more fluctuation, with less stability to predict costs. A fixed rate program will help create a bit more budget certainty and improve profitability.
Update your financial plan often
The best way to set a strong financial foundation is to make a plan and re-evaluate that plan any time your circumstances change. Consider rising costs and other inflationary pressures as you build in contingencies.
Growers can also benefit by putting their goals on paper so you can focus on what success looks like. Working backward, you can start to develop an actionable roadmap, with different options on how to get where you want to go, despite external forces at play.
Having a clear plan makes it that much easier to pivot when the unexpected happens. It gives growers a greater sense of control and the ability to react to unforeseen events without taking on added stress.
Protect your profits, manage risk
While it’s important to have a plan, it’s not going to provide much value if you don’t make adjustments throughout the year. Even in the last six weeks since growers have been preparing for planting season, a lot has changed.
With cooler temperatures throughout early spring, growers in the northern and mountain west regions are going to see a shorter growing season. In some areas, early-season crop planning has shifted. Other growers are anxious about the timing of fertilizer application, and how it will impact the growing season ahead.
Not unlike any other year in our region, there are also several ways the weather could impact your crop and financial plans later in the season. With so many growers depending on dry land, water sourcing and availability will surely play into grower successes. It’s advantageous to run a few different financial scenarios to see where you might end up if rainfall comes in over, or under average amounts.
This time of year, uncertainty around your operation might keep you up at night. Unfortunately, no one has a crystal ball to know how the 2023 season will play out, but you can prepare in a way that protects your profitability. Having a strong plan enables you to control what you can and respond proactively when you need to. Working with experts can also help. Consult with folks you trust, who have your best interests at heart and who will expand your knowledge base. With that support network behind your decision-making, you’ll be in the best place to come out ahead in 2023.
Scott Bame is a territory sales manager with Nutrien Financial. He provides financing expertise to growers across the northwest and mountain west to increase their buying power and maximize every opportunity for success. Learn more at nutrienfinancial.com.