HREC NDAWN station goes high tech

HETTINGER, N.D. – Farmers were fascinated by the towering North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) station, complete with a camera, rain gauges with wind protection, and other cutting edge technologies, at NDSU’s Hettinger Research Extension Center (HREC).

The updated NDAWN station at Hettinger continually analyzes weather conditions at the site, with data being retrieved via a wireless modem and sent to the NDAWN database at regular intervals.

“It is a nice upgrade and it will give us some more weather information,” said John Rickertsen, HREC agronomist.

The NDAWN team moved the previous NDAWN station further away from homes in the vicinity and closer to the fields where research takes place.

“We’ll be able to have soil moisture readings (at more levels in the subsoil), and in 2021, it would have been nice to know the soil moisture,” Rickertsen said.

Soil temperature probes have been installed in the soil at 7.5 feet, and there are also five soil moisture probes located in the soil at different depths: 2 inches, 4 inches, 8 inches, 20 inches and 40 inches.

Daryl Ritchison, director of NDAWN, said the probes would measure moisture in the soil at those depths.

“This summer taught a lot of people in North Dakota the importance of knowing what the soil moisture conditions are outside of just the top couple of inches of soil,” Ritchison said. “While the topsoil was dry pretty much everywhere, there were pockets in the state where there was moisture at the right depths in the subsoil that by harvest helped yields.”