HREC NDAWN station goes high tech

HETTINGER, N.D. – Farmers were fascinated by the towering North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) station, complete with a camera, rain gauges with wind protection, and other cutting edge technologies, at NDSU’s Hettinger Research Extension Center (HREC).
The updated NDAWN station at Hettinger continually analyzes weather conditions at the site, with data being retrieved via a wireless modem and sent to the NDAWN database at regular intervals.
“It is a nice upgrade and it will give us some more weather information,” said John Rickertsen, HREC agronomist.
The NDAWN team moved the previous NDAWN station further away from homes in the vicinity and closer to the fields where research takes place.
“We’ll be able to have soil moisture readings (at more levels in the subsoil), and in 2021, it would have been nice to know the soil moisture,” Rickertsen said.
Soil temperature probes have been installed in the soil at 7.5 feet, and there are also five soil moisture probes located in the soil at different depths: 2 inches, 4 inches, 8 inches, 20 inches and 40 inches.
Daryl Ritchison, director of NDAWN, said the probes would measure moisture in the soil at those depths.
“This summer taught a lot of people in North Dakota the importance of knowing what the soil moisture conditions are outside of just the top couple of inches of soil,” Ritchison said. “While the topsoil was dry pretty much everywhere, there were pockets in the state where there was moisture at the right depths in the subsoil that by harvest helped yields.”
Some farmers requested Ritchison put in soil moisture probes, and in certain cases, he was able to find the funding to put a few extra in this year.
“It turned out to be a very good resource this year,” he said. NDAWN now has 60 stations statewide with soil moisture probes (including Hettinger) out of a total of 155 stations, and more upgrades are planned for 2022.
The NDAWN HREC station upgrade is part of a five-year, $6.4 million grant project to upgrade and add NDAWN stations in the upper Missouri River Basins with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“That grant program started because of the flooding that occurred along the Missouri River in 2011,” he said. The Corps did not have a good grasp of moisture coming through the area, and recognized NDAWN stations needed to be updated due to a lack of stations with the newer technologies.
When Ritchison became director of NDAWN, one of his main goals was that everyone in the state would be within 20 miles of an NDAWN station.
Knowing the location of where the rain is falling helps farmers in wheat-producing areas, as well as farmers growing other crops, understand when conditions are favorable for diseases, such as Fusarium head blight.
“We can measure that and help different parts of the state,” he said.
Under the grant program, some 15 NDAWN stations in North Dakota will be upgraded this year, and 16 stations next year.
“With more stations, you get a better viewpoint of what is happening across the whole state,” Ritchison said.
Gradually, the stations in the eastern side of the state will also be updated. They have started updating stations in the western regions first because weather conditions are usually drier in the spring there.
In addition to North Dakota, an approximately $20 million grant program will bring around 200 weather stations to eastern Montana. Since Montana does not have NDAWN, except in northeastern Montana, the weather stations (known as a mesonet) will be built from the ground up.
“Those rivers in eastern Montana flow into North Dakota, so it will be a huge benefit to North Dakota farmers, as well,” he added.
Several stations were also updated under the Wise Roads ND program, a real-time weather information system connected with NDAWN, which helps manage gravel road traffic in heavy oil-producing counties in and around the Bakken. Those counties include McKenzie, Dunn, Williams and Mountrail.
“For an example, when a thunderstorm moves through, the gravel road in that county can no longer handle trailer loads because of possible damage to the roads, so the roads were being shut down in order to dry them off,” he said. “Wise Roads’ cameras on the stations now pinpoint where the roads need to be closed and which roads should not be shut down.”
Since NDAWN began in 1989, the stations have provided a wealth of weather data to help farmers with decisions, including wind speed and direction, relative humidity and dew point, air temperature, average soil temperature, warnings of disease and pest developments and more.
The updated NDAWN stations have greater accuracy – especially when monitoring snow and soil moisture.
“We’ll get a much better idea of how much precipitation fell in the winter and what the soil water conditions are,” Ritchison said, adding sensors in the soil around the NDAWN area monitor snow and soil moisture levels. Because there are several probes in the soil, they ensure accuracy.
For example, when spring runoff occurs, the Army Corps will better know how much water they could release from a dam to control water flow in an area.
There are two rain gauges in the upgraded NDAWN station at HREC.
The first is a conventional rain gauge that measures rain when it falls into it, and it works off electronics.
The other gauge is a high-tech, all-season weighing gauge, which will weigh precipitation, including snow. This winter, there will be 25 of these special rain gauges spread around the state.
“The one thing we really don’t measure well is the liquid content in snow, and now we will be able to,” Ritchison said.
Most weather reports say how many inches of snow fell, but they don’t report how much liquid is actually in the snow that might be available for spring planting and other uses.
“Some snow can have just a little moisture and other snow will be very heavy and wet,” he said.
The upgraded stations have cameras on them, with snow depth sensors around them. “These snow sensors will be able to measure snow depth,” he added.
The Hettinger NDAWN, like all upgraded stations, has a camera that watches the snow sensors.
If the snow sensors are reading drastically different snow amounts, the camera will be able to tell if that was because of a snowdrift in one area and a bare spot in another area, or if something like wildlife interfered with the snow sensor.
Since a lot of snow comes in horizontally due to the wind in the winter, and a lot of rain comes in horizontally in the summer from thunderstorms, the weighing rain gauge is heavily protected with an alter shield.
“This is incredible technology – the weighing gauge is protected with an alter shield, which has two rings in it. The outer ring protects the gauge from the wind and the inner ring protects it from the wind even more so,” Ritchison said. “If there is a flurry, I have seen those rain gauges report snow with 2,000th of an inch of water in it. That would be considered a trace of snow.”
Ritchison pointed out that while the gauges may not be perfect, they are very useful knowledge.
“We all know the importance for farmers of measuring rain and snow, particularly in a dry state,” he said.
The two gauges, just like the several soil moisture and temperature probes at HREC, are double-verification for quality control.
“At Hettinger, we have this very fancy all-season gauge, but we also have a traditional gauge, so we can see if they measure the same. It is a double-verification for quality purposes,” he said.
Before the end of the year, NDAWN teams will return to HREC and add a snow depth sensor.
“These snow depth sensors work by sending sound waves from a device down (into the soil) and they bounce back up. Based on the temperature, and using the speed of sound, you can calculate what the snow depth actually is,” he said.
Visually, the updated station has a huge tower that is 33 feet high. In addition, equipment from the former smaller tower was incorporated into the tall tower. Wind monitors on the towers sense the wind speed and direction.
“NDAWN traditionally uses towers that are 10 feet. As an agriculture network, that is what we need to see the impact of wind on corn and other crops, as well as what the evaporation rate might be on that corn,” Ritchison said.
The Army Corps wanted NDAWN to use the International Standard-sized tower, which is 33 feet.
“The Army Corps pays for the extra height of the tower to 10 meters since they are retrograding these stations,” he said. “They are a good benefit in huge windstorms, and having two sensors can help aerial sensors for spray drift. Everything we have on these stations has multiple purposes and uses.”
A bale feeder surrounds the NDAWN station, saving them time and money. All the stations have bale feeders because they are the right width at 4 feet to surround and hold the elements in place – and don’t have to be concreted into the ground.
“We found out New York state uses bale feeders around its weather stations,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ritchison is already ordering parts for next year’s NDAWN station updates.
“With the supply chain interruptions, we are getting started ordering what we need for next year’s upgrades,” he said.
Next spring, two of the first NDAWN stations to be upgraded will be Dickinson and a station near Watford City. In addition, three NDAWN stations in northeastern Montana will be upgraded.