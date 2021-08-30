Immerse yourself in agricultural advancements this fall at Big Iron

WEST FARGO, N.D. – With over 900 exhibit booths, training sessions, demonstrations and countless opportunities to connect with your peers, the Big Iron Farm Show is the place to be for farmers looking to immerse themselves in three days of agricultural advancements this fall.

The 41st annual Big Iron Farm Show, presented by Cass County Farm Bureau, will be held Sept. 14-16 live from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, N.D.

“It’s the largest farm show in the nation when it comes to layout, footprint wise,” said Cody Cashman, CEO of the Red River Valley Fair. “Nobody has as big of a grounds as we do for a farm show.”

Cashman, who is currently in his second year as CEO, says the Big Iron Farm Show is a “must-come” event, not only for those involved in the agriculture industry, but also for the general public.

“A lot of people, myself included, who have not been brought up in agriculture, are amazed at all the different things involved with agriculture – especially all the equipment there is that farmers have to purchase in order to be successful,” Cashman said.

“We have the newest and the best when it comes to equipment. I think there are 3-4 new pieces of equipment, I’m told, that are going to be unveiled at Big Iron this year. That’s pretty awesome to think that we’re the type of show for these big companies to want to unveil some new equipment here,” he added.

Another unique aspect of the Big Iron Farm Show is the global presence at the event every year. With COVID vaccinations available during the show this year, Cashman expects that presence to possibly increase.