Impressive lineup of livestock events showcased at ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 North Dakota State Fair will showcase some of the state’s best livestock with a stacked lineup of events. The fair’s livestock schedule has events starting on Wednesday, July 21, and continues through Saturday, July 31.

Much like years past, the livestock schedule at the North Dakota State Fair will host events that feature everyone’s favorite animals, including cattle and hogs, as well as rabbits, poultry, draft horses, ponies, sheep and goats.

Featuring no shortage of shows and exhibits, the livestock portion of the fair includes a large number of events, including the ranch rodeo, barrel racing, a horse pulling event and bull riding.

Following is the 2021 livestock schedule for the N.D. State Fair:

Wednesday, July 21

Livestock events at the fair get started with a Pre-Quarter Horse Show in the All Seasons Arena (ASA) at 9 a.m. This will be the only livestock show of the day.

Thursday, July 22

Similar to Wednesday, there will be only one livestock show for Thursday – a Pre-Quarter Horse Show in the ASA. The show starts at 8 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Following a Quarter Horse Show at 8 a.m., there will be Open Class Sheep and Beef, along with Team Roping at noon.

Saturday, July 24

A Quarter Horse Show once again kicks off the day of events, followed by an ARBA Rabbit Show in the morning and a Pony Pull in the afternoon starting at 3 p.m. in the ASA.

Sunday, July 25