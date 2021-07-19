Impressive lineup of livestock events showcased at ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 North Dakota State Fair will showcase some of the state’s best livestock with a stacked lineup of events. The fair’s livestock schedule has events starting on Wednesday, July 21, and continues through Saturday, July 31.
Much like years past, the livestock schedule at the North Dakota State Fair will host events that feature everyone’s favorite animals, including cattle and hogs, as well as rabbits, poultry, draft horses, ponies, sheep and goats.
Featuring no shortage of shows and exhibits, the livestock portion of the fair includes a large number of events, including the ranch rodeo, barrel racing, a horse pulling event and bull riding.
Following is the 2021 livestock schedule for the N.D. State Fair:
Wednesday, July 21
Livestock events at the fair get started with a Pre-Quarter Horse Show in the All Seasons Arena (ASA) at 9 a.m. This will be the only livestock show of the day.
Thursday, July 22
Similar to Wednesday, there will be only one livestock show for Thursday – a Pre-Quarter Horse Show in the ASA. The show starts at 8 a.m.
Friday, July 23
Following a Quarter Horse Show at 8 a.m., there will be Open Class Sheep and Beef, along with Team Roping at noon.
Saturday, July 24
A Quarter Horse Show once again kicks off the day of events, followed by an ARBA Rabbit Show in the morning and a Pony Pull in the afternoon starting at 3 p.m. in the ASA.
Sunday, July 25
The livestock schedule kicks into high gear on Sunday. Sheep (Corriedale, Columbia and Southdown), Gelbvieh cattle and an FFA Poultry Show will get things started in the morning. Entry/stalling of 4-H Horses is from noon to 6 p.m., and a Horse Pull will conclude the day at 5 p.m. in the ASA.
Monday, July 26
Monday features an impressive lineup of livestock events, bookended with a Sim Influence Show at 9 a.m., and a Market Steer Show 2 p.m. Bull riding will take place in the ASA at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Tuesday morning will showcase Junior Limousin, Angus, and Red Angus Shows. The afternoon livestock events include a Junior Simmental Show at 1 p.m., and the North Dakota Junior Hereford Field Day at 5 p.m. The second consecutive night of bull riding will get started at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
4-H and FFA Horse, Swine, and Rabbit Shows get the day started in the morning, and the FFA Sheep Show will kick off at 2 p.m. in the Expo Barn. Ranch Rodeo will occupy the ASA starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Thursday will once again feature a number of 4-H and FFA events. Ranch Rodeo will take place for the second night, also at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 30
4-H and FFA Goat and Beef Shows occupy the day’s events on Friday. The North Dakota Junior Sheep Show will get started at 4 p.m., in the Expo Barn, and the North Dakota Public Leaders 4-H Showmanship contest will start at 5 p.m., in Arena 2.
Saturday, July 31
An FFA Round Robin gets the final day started at 8 a.m., in the Expo Barn, followed by FFA Awards at 8:30 a.m. Other morning activities include the North Dakota State Dairy Cattle Show and the North Dakota Junior Market Hog Show. There will be an Open Class Boer/Market Goat Show in the afternoon, as well as the Top of Dakota Lamb and Pig Show.
For a look at the entire livestock schedule for the 2021 North Dakota State Fair, please visit www.ndstatefair.com.