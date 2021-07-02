In-state soybean crush plant finally a reality for bean growers

SPIRITWOOD, N.D. – Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) plans to build the state’s first-ever soybean crush plant and refinery in the former Cargill Malt plant near Jamestown, N.D.
At capacity, ADM plans to crush around 150,000 bushels of soybeans a day in the $350 million crush plant, or about 1.6 million acres.
“That is almost a third of the 5.7 million acres we produced in 2020 at the average of 33.5 bushels per acre. That is a lot,” said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist.
Soybean growers in the state are “excited” about the opportunity to have their beans crushed in the state they grow them in.
“We’re pretty excited about the crush plant in Spiritwood. Soybean farmers in this state have been dreaming about a crush plant for 10 years for their soybeans,” said Austin Langley, chairman of the North Dakota Soybean Council, who farms with his father south of Devils Lake. At their farm, they raise soybeans, corn, sunflowers and wheat.
ADM plans to begin demolition on the facility this summer, with construction on the soybean crush plant to begin by the end of September.
The plant will be finished and start receiving its first soybeans prior to harvest in 2023. North Dakota is the ninth largest soybean producer in the nation.
“There is room to grow in the state with soybeans. We’ve gone from literally not very many beans in the 1990s to now over 6 million acres,” Langley said. “There is nowhere to go but up with increased acreage. You see that with the growth in beans in western North Dakota and in the Canadian Prairies.”
North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring said state and local officials have been working with ADM to develop the plant in North Dakota for a few years.
“We’ve been working to bring this new soybean crushing facility to the state for several years,” Goehring said. “It is exciting for farmers in the state and it will be a significant improvement in soybean price protection, with a gradual improvement in the basis.”
ADM plans to sell vegetable oil to the Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility, which makes it a “double win” for North Dakota, Goehring added.
Langley said ADM made the decision to go with North Dakota because soybean growers in the state have continued to increase production of soybeans.
“I don’t think anyone had any idea that ADM would build a plant of this size, and that shows how impressive the soybean farmers in this state have been over the last several years,” Langley said. “ADM wouldn’t be building this crush plant if it weren’t for the farmers in this state that have proven they can raise soybeans over and over again. Farmers here raise good quality northern soybeans with essential amino acids made for improved digestibility of the protein.”
Connie Ova, CEO of Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., said ADM’s soybean crushing plant and refinery would be located in the energy complex at Spiritwood.
The corporation bought the property and built infrastructure on it, including a rail loop, in order to attract ag businesses to the area.
Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. has been working with value-added ag companies since it helped bring Cavendish Farms’ french fries to the Jamestown area, Ova pointed out.
“The key to growing an ag-based community is diversification, and that includes finding ways to add value to our local commodities, like soybeans,” Ova said.
The organization not only bought the energy complex property, but purchased the infrastructure to make it easier for ag businesses like ADM to locate there.
“We do everything possible to make it ‘turnkey’ to help companies make decisions to come to the Jamestown/Stutsman area, such as providing the rail infrastructure, the access to the interstate, water, steam, electricity, and all the utilities needed,” she said.
The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. had success bringing Great River Energy to the site to construct Dakota Spirit AgEnergy ethanol plant in 2015.
The ethanol plant plans to provide waste steam to the ADM crush plant, the same as it did to the former Cargill malt facility.
According to Ova, the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. would be also building additional rail infrastructure for the ADM soybean crush plant, as they did for Dakota Spirit.
“We plan to put in an additional rail loop within that area for ADM to be able to assemble their unit train cars on the property and hook to BNSF Railway,” she said.
Ova and her husband are soybean farmers west of Jamestown.
“We are very excited about this project. It will provide the local farmers another opportunity for year-round purchase of soybeans,” she said. “Our elevators will be working hand-in-hand with the ADM project. ADM will crush soybeans year-round so ADM will buy soybeans from farmers and elevators year-round.”
Langley hauls his beans to the local elevator.
“They do a good job of handling our soybeans, and they will be working with ADM, as well,” he added.
The Stutsman County Commission recently approved a payment in lieu of taxes incentive package for the soybean crush plant at a special meeting on June 18.
ADM is currently obtaining the proper permits to start construction.
Ripplinger said there are plenty of beans in North Dakota for the crush plant. Formerly, “most of our soybeans were export bound.”
“Soybean exports in the past were driven by demand for plant protein, but we were always sending these full fat soybeans that needed to be crushed or fed whole, which you typically would not want to do,” he said.
Instead of sending beans elsewhere to be crushed, ADM crushes the beans in the state, which will help soybean prices in the future.
“The nice thing about the plant is it provides options where we can crush here and market the meal and the oil separately,” Ripplinger said.
This makes even more sense now with the amount of profits available in the renewable diesel sector, and the ADM soybean crushing plant selling vegetable oil to the Dickinson facility.
“The prices U.S. vegetable oil is receiving, as well as other fats, oils, and greases, are good,” he said. “Renewable diesel is the primary driver in the vegetable oil movement in the last 5-6 months.”
Ova said they held a welcome in June for ADM with local legislators, North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring and Governor Doug Burgum, along with staff in Jamestown.
“We’re excited to be working with them now and in the near future,” Ova concluded.