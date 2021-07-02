In-state soybean crush plant finally a reality for bean growers

SPIRITWOOD, N.D. – Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) plans to build the state’s first-ever soybean crush plant and refinery in the former Cargill Malt plant near Jamestown, N.D.

At capacity, ADM plans to crush around 150,000 bushels of soybeans a day in the $350 million crush plant, or about 1.6 million acres.

“That is almost a third of the 5.7 million acres we produced in 2020 at the average of 33.5 bushels per acre. That is a lot,” said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist.

Soybean growers in the state are “excited” about the opportunity to have their beans crushed in the state they grow them in.

“We’re pretty excited about the crush plant in Spiritwood. Soybean farmers in this state have been dreaming about a crush plant for 10 years for their soybeans,” said Austin Langley, chairman of the North Dakota Soybean Council, who farms with his father south of Devils Lake. At their farm, they raise soybeans, corn, sunflowers and wheat.

ADM plans to begin demolition on the facility this summer, with construction on the soybean crush plant to begin by the end of September.

The plant will be finished and start receiving its first soybeans prior to harvest in 2023. North Dakota is the ninth largest soybean producer in the nation.

“There is room to grow in the state with soybeans. We’ve gone from literally not very many beans in the 1990s to now over 6 million acres,” Langley said. “There is nowhere to go but up with increased acreage. You see that with the growth in beans in western North Dakota and in the Canadian Prairies.”