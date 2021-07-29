Investment in agriculture could earn dividends with smart management

FARGO, N.D. – A lot of money has been floating around following the 2020 pandemic, and it’s up to farmers and the ag community to use those dollars to their advantage.
In 2020, 61 percent of U.S. farmers’ net income came from government payments, according to USDA statistics. Farmers are not going to be able to depend on that level of funding every year, said Dr. David M. Kohl, Virginia Tech Professor Emeritus.
Kohl, who spoke at the AgViews Live Conference in Fargo, N.D., suggested USDA is planning for 23 percent of 2021 U.S. farm net income to come from subsidies.
“What is our strategy when this (subsidy) percent is a lot lower?” he said.
Kohl encourages farmers to re-evaluate their business plans given the unusual circumstances of 2020. He’s developed a two-page worksheet, “Business IQ: Management Factors” that has saved farms and family businesses.
This tool helps to screen farm/family attitudes, promote communication, set goals, and prioritize improvements.
“It’s a monitoring tool, year over year,” he said.
“Progressive Business Characteristics,” a term Kohl uses in his instrument, indicates a farm’s degree of success.
These may include:
• Knowing the cost of production by enterprise
• Knowing how changes in price, production, cost and/or interest rates affect the bottom line.
• Understanding financial ratios and benchmarking those ratios to a financial database like University of Minnesota’s FINBIN.
• Working with an advisory team and lenders.
• Attending or taking five educational seminars or courses a year.
“I will not work with farm families if they will not fill out the Business IQ exercise,” he said. “It’s a waste of my time if they don’t.”
Farm families need to remember that change takes time and hard work for success. That means everything can’t change at once.
“Never be working on more than three areas of improvement, otherwise it will be too overwhelming,” he said.
Farms deal with both internal and external pressures, he said.
Among these external pressures are the current and near-future trade policies that affect $1 of every $5 that farmers collect.
He added that from a global trade perspective, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (15 Asian-Pacific nations) has a higher gross domestic product than the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement or the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that includes Canada and 10 Asian-Pacific nations.
“I am concerned for initial trade strategies,” Kohl said. “It’s critical to have international trade policies. The government should come with programs for young farmers. We might not see it now in government, but maybe in 5 years.”
Kohl also listed several indicators of economic growth that farmers may want to watch.
These five indicators include copper prices, consumer sentiment, oil prices, housing starts and the stock market.
“Copper signals if you will have economic growth,” Kohl said.
It’s a different story when looking at the stock market, though, he said. He described a rapid increase in stock value as comparable to a weed that grows too fast. This is a reason for caution.
He also mentioned several megatrends to follow throughout this decade. These include production aligned with consumer preferences regarding plant-based proteins and alternative dairy products, as well as the local and regional movement, urban agriculture, soil and water health, air quality, weather in extremes and accelerating carbon payments.
When asked what he thought the most exciting thing happening in the ag industry, Kohl responded with, “The youth and women in agriculture.” He went on to say that he is excited to see the younger generations passionate about ag, and he defines this decade and the next as “the decade of women in management and ownership in agriculture.”